Benchmark Gensuite’s Risk AI Advisor Win 2024 OH&S Industrial Hygiene Awards
Benchmark Gensuite® 's Risk AI Advisor is a winner of the 2024 OH&S Industrial Hygiene Awards in the Artificial Intelligence Tools/Systems category!CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) & Sustainability solutions, is pleased to announce that Risk AI Advisor is a winner of the 2024 OH&S Industrial Hygiene Awards in the Artificial Intelligence Tools/Systems category!
The 2024 Industrial Hygiene Awards by Occupational Health & Safety recognize health and safety manufacturers for their superior product development contributions to industrial hygiene. This year, 21 companies across 28 categories have been distinguished as winners, continuing the tradition of excellence since the program’s inception in 2021.
Benchmark Gensuite’s Risk AI Advisor, previously known as Executive AI Advisor, is an advanced AI and analytics tool designed to continuously monitors multiple enterprise-wide data streams, generates intelligent push notification alerts to business leaders for key events for critical, time-sensitive responses, and identifies key patterns and trends in the data sets. The advanced AI operates using business criteria to generate notifications and insights – eliminating manual data collection and analysis and empowering business leaders to act proactively.
Risk AI operates as a sentinel running in the background, analyzing and classifying every record and generating notifications when needed. Risk AI offers fast advisory insights into potentially significant occurrences and key risks. Risk AI was recently updated with new reporting features, expanded permissions, and accessibility. Users can also rename the module and module components to the language most suitable for their business.
You can find more about Benchmark Gensuite at https://www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com. Learn more about the 2024 Industrial Hygiene Awards at https://ohsonline.com/pages/industrial-hygiene-awards.aspx.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
