LapSafe® Answer Key Questions Surrounding Its Smart Peripheral Vending Machine
UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage & Charging Solutions, LapSafe®, has integrated one of the most intelligent Peripheral Vending Machines, boasting various features, to provide convenience in workplaces and educational institutes.
Vending machines have evolved and they have become a whole lot ‘smarter.’ These intelligent solutions are now used to issue physical items around the clock, prompting many organisations to incorporate these into their working environments to issue out IT equipment.
This automated, self-service process speeds up practices, saves on resources, and enhances productivity.
Here, LapSafe® answer the key questions surrounding its Smart Peripheral Vending Machine, and delves into its game-changing functionalities:
What equipment can be issued within the LapSafe® Smart Vending Machine?
Our Peripheral Vending Machine is designed to support IT equipment such as keyboards, headsets, charging cables, mice, webcams, batteries and many more IT peripherals. This 24/7, self-service access provides convenience, streamlines work processes, and enhances productivity.
How does the end-user access equipment?
User authorisation is granted by scanning their existing ID card, fob, or biometrics at the easy-to-use terminal. All transactions are recorded to allow administrators to monitor user and asset patterns.
What administrator control is available?
Our ONARKEN® software platform provides a centralised hub for managing your equipment inventory, allowing you to oversee and control all equipment allocation, tracking, and maintenance aspects.
Administrators can access detailed reports and analytics within ONARKEN®, these reports gain valuable insights into equipment usage patterns, trends, and performance. This helps to make more informed decisions and optimise operations.
So, what benefits does this bring to organisations?
Implementing our Peripheral Vending Machine into your organisation provides a multitude of benefits for the end-user, IT service providers, and workplace processes:
• Streamlines Processes
• Optimises Workflows
• Enhanced Productivity
• Simplifies Equipment Management
• Maximises Efficiency
• Improved Maintenance and Servicing
• Reduces IT Site Visits
• Improved Quality of Service
• 24/7 Accessibility
• Increased Self-Service
How cost-effective is LapSafe®’s Peripheral Vending Machine?
Our Smart Peripheral Vending Machine is extremely cost-effective; saving time, money, and resources, and even supports an eco-friendly approach.
The self-service functionality allows the end-user to access equipment more promptly and conveniently, cancelling any wait time and allowing productivity to continue. IT support staff also save a significant amount of time, instead of manually issuing equipment, the time can be used to focus on other pivotal tasks.
The ONARKEN® reports feature provides organisations with statistics that will help them to make more informed decisions on expenses, ensuring budgets are not exceeded and costs are adequately used. This report can show equipment trends, and monitor individual and department usage, this information also gives a better understanding of where equipment is most needed.
This Smart Solution allows organisations to buy equipment in bulk and store them securely within the vending machine. Bulk buying can save a significant amount of money on equipment and courier fees, which contributes to the overall cost-saving advantages.
Fewer deliveries and site visits support an eco-friendly approach; reducing miles cuts back on harmful carbon emissions and improves air quality.
Can the Smart Vending Machine be incorporated with a Smart Locker?
Absolutely! An organisation with the combined offerings of Smart Vending Machines and Smart Lockers takes its asset management to a revolutionary level of success. The two systems give you access to a unified and synchronised environment that streamlines equipment management processes.
Both Smart Solutions integrate with our software management platform, ONARKEN®. One of the key features of our software includes third-party integrations, and a variety of API options can seamlessly integrate with company systems and platforms like ServiceNow®, Freshservice®, Paxton and many SIP2 Library Management Systems.
In what sector is your Smart Vending Machine most suited?
Any large organisation can benefit from a Smart Vending Machine, we have implemented these solutions into educational institutes, healthcare facilities, Smart Offices, and even Law Enforcement operations.
Finally, how long is the sales process?
We aim to deliver, install, and commission your product in 12 weeks.
