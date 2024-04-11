Submit Release
Follow HIV.gov at National Latinx Conference on HIV/HCV/SUD (NaLa)

Published: April 11, 2024

Topics

NALA_Logo_Blog

One of the largest gatherings of individuals working with Hispanic/Latino communities on issues related to HIV takes place May 2-4 in El Paso, TX—the National Latinx Conference on HIV/HCV/SUDExit Disclaimer, also known as NaLa. The conference is spearheaded by the Valley AIDS CouncilExit Disclaimer, a non-profit organization that serves South Texas. HIV.gov will join many others from around the country at this conference to provide post-conference updates from the event on our HIV.gov blog and social media channels. And watch out for an FYI Video about the conference on HIV.gov the week of May 6th.

If you are able to attend the conference, we hope that you will join us in the following activities. If not, please follow HIV.gov’s social media channels (FacebookExit DisclaimerXExit Disclaimer, and InstagramExit Disclaimer) and sign up for our daily blogs and emails.

  • “I am a Work of ART” and “Celebro mi salud” Campaign Technical Assistance Lab
  • OIDP Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab
  • “I am a Work of ART” Creative Partner Meet and Greet
  • Informal Listening Session

NLAAD Resources

For other HIV.gov Hispanic/Latino resources, see our National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD) blog, which includes:

OIPD remains committed to supporting the Hispanic/Latino community and partnered with LCOA to create national messaging in English and Spanish in observance of NLAAD.

