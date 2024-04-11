Follow HIV.gov at National Latinx Conference on HIV/HCV/SUD (NaLa)

One of the largest gatherings of individuals working with Hispanic/Latino communities on issues related to HIV takes place May 2-4 in El Paso, TX—the National Latinx Conference on HIV/HCV/SUDExit Disclaimer, also known as NaLa. The conference is spearheaded by the Valley AIDS CouncilExit Disclaimer, a non-profit organization that serves South Texas. HIV.gov will join many others from around the country at this conference to provide post-conference updates from the event on our HIV.gov blog and social media channels. And watch out for an FYI Video about the conference on HIV.gov the week of May 6th.

If you are able to attend the conference, we hope that you will join us in the following activities. If not, please follow HIV.gov’s social media channels (FacebookExit Disclaimer, XExit Disclaimer, and InstagramExit Disclaimer) and sign up for our daily blogs and emails.

For other HIV.gov Hispanic/Latino resources, see our National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD) blog

OIPD remains committed to supporting the Hispanic/Latino community and partnered with LCOA to create national messaging in English and Spanish in observance of NLAAD.