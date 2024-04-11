Maryland State Police Arrest Two Men On Child Pornography Charges In Baltimore City

April 11, 2024

(BALTIMORE) – Troopers arrested two Baltimore City men on Wednesday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.

The first suspect is identified as Robert M. Sherer, 41, of Baltimore, Maryland. Sherer is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. The second suspect is identified as Robert W. Books, 54, of Baltimore, Maryland. Books is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. Both were transported to the Baltimore City Detention Center for processing while waiting for an initial appearance with a District Court Commissioner.

Beginning in March 2024, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online. On Wednesday, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Baltimore Police Department, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspects. Sherer and Books were arrested at the scene. A preliminary forensic review of the suspects’ electronic devices revealed multiple images of child pornography.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons at 1-800-637-5437.

The investigation continues…

Robert M. Sherer Robert W. Books

