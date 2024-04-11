Submit Release
How to Watch Memorial Service for Heroic VADOC K-9 Rivan

Rivan: End of Watch - April 2, 2024
April 10, 2024

On Tuesday, April 2, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) lost one of its K-9s, Rivan, who was killed in the line of duty while he protected his assigned Corrections Officer, staff, and inmates at Sussex I State Prison.

To honor Rivan’s courage and sacrifice, the VADOC is hosting a memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at the VADOC’s Academy for Staff Development – Crozier in Goochland County.

Members of the public who are not able to attend the service can watch via Facebook Live. Visit the VADOC Facebook page close to the 1 p.m. start time to join the livestream. 

Details for Rivan’s Memorial Service:

Time and Date:

1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024

Location:

Virginia Department of Corrections Academy for Staff Development – Crozier
1900 River Road West
Crozier, VA 23039

