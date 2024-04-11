Pacific Resort Hotel Group Receives Prestigious Nomination for 2024 World Travel Awards

Pacific Resort Hotel Group receives nominations across all four properties.

World Travel Awards serve to acknowledge rewards and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG), a leader in hospitality is delighted to announce their nominations for the esteemed World Travel Awards in 2024. Building on the success of the previous year’s accolades, all four properties within the group have once again been acknowledged for their exceptional standards within the Travel and Hospitality industry.

The World Travel Awards are universally acknowledged as the epitome of excellence within the travel sector, and Pacific Resort Hotel Group has consistently demonstrated a dedication to the highest standards of service and hospitality. This ongoing recognition reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and maintaining its position as a global leader.

The team at Pacific Resort Hotel Group takes great pride in this acknowledgment and is grateful for the opportunity to compete among the most esteemed establishments in the industry.

To vote in the 2024 World Travel Awards click here. Your vote will contribute to recognising the exceptional quality and service that Pacific Resort Hotel Group consistently delivers. Voting closes on 28 July 2024.

PRHG have been nominated in the following categories.

PACIFIC RESORT AITUTAKI NOMINATIONS

Oceania’s Leading Boutique Resort 2024

Oceania’s Leading Resort 2024

Oceania’s Leading Villa Resort 2024

Cook Islands’ Leading Resort 2024

Cook Islands’ Leading Villa Resort 2024

LITTLE POLYNESIAN NOMINATIONS

Cook Islands’ Leading Boutique Hotel 2024

Cook Islands’ Leading Resort 2024

TE MANAVA LUXURY VILLAS & SPA NOMINATIONS

Oceania’s Leading Resort 2024

Oceania’s Leading Villa Resort 2024

Cook Islands Leading Villa Resort 2024

PACIFIC RESORT RAROTONGA NOMINATIONS