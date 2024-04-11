Edge Computing Innovations to be Spotlighted at Santa Clara Conference and Tradeshow
At Edge Computing Expo North America, the latest must-see technologies and solutions will be on display for business leaders to discover first-hand.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world becomes increasingly reliant on instantaneous data processing and connectivity, Edge Computing has cemented its spot at the forefront of tech innovation. Enterprises across sectors from healthcare, to retail, to manufacturing and beyond are more frequently seeking ways to leverage these advancements to level up their IT strategies. Enter the upcoming Edge Computing Expo North America, where the latest must-see technologies and solutions will be on display for business leaders to discover first-hand.
Set to take place on June 5-6 2024 at Santa Clara Convention Center, and expecting 7,000 attendees, this event promises to be bursting with ideas, expertise, and revolutionary technologies. The expo floor will feature a diverse array of exhibitors, each showcasing their unique contributions to those tech professionals seeking to unlock the potential of Edge Computing for their enterprise. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in-person with industry leaders, explore new cutting-edge products and services first-hand, and gain valuable insights into the future of Edge Computing.
Among the prominent exhibitors set to participate are:
Avassa: Pioneers in Edge AI solutions enabling organizations to operate distributed applications at the edge.
OnLogic: Providers of rugged hardware solutions optimized for Edge Computing applications, who have recently partnered with Avassa on a full-stack solution that spans across both hardware and software.
IBM: A global leader in cloud computing and Edge solutions, offering scalable platforms for all enterprise needs.
Couchbase: Experts in delivering high-performance, flexible and scalable databases that run across the data center and any cloud.
SixSq: Innovators in Edge Computing software, enabling a seamless and secure edge-to-cloud B2B management solution.
Edge Impulse: Developers of smarter edge AI products via a robust machine learning platform.
These exhibitors, along with many others from pioneering companies in the edge computing, IoT and AI spheres, will showcase their products and services on the expo floor of Santa Clara Convention Center this June. Solutions can be tailored to meet the evolving needs of enterprises across a range of industries; from healthcare to banking to manufacturing and retail.
The technologies and solutions on display at the event have the potential to revolutionize how enterprises operate and compete in today's fast-paced digital landscape. Whether you're looking to optimize performance, enhance security, or unlock new opportunities for innovation, this event is a must-attend for IT leaders seeking to transform their approach to IT infrastructure and data management.
In addition to the expo floor, the event will feature two days of speaker presentations, panel discussions, and unmissable networking opportunities designed to inspire collaboration and knowledge-sharing among the thousands of attendees. Industry experts and thought leaders will offer insights into emerging trends, best practices, and real-world applications of Edge Computing.
Registration for Edge Computing Expo North America is now open, with both free and paid ticket options available. For more information and to register your place at the event, visit: https://edgecomputing-expo.com/northamerica
Keen to showcase your business’ own Edge Computing solutions? Secure a booth on the expo floor by completing the contact form available here: https://edgecomputing-expo.com/northamerica/work-with-edge-computing-expo/
About Edge Computing Expo North America:
Edge Computing Expo North America is a two-day conference and event dedicated to showcasing the latest technologies, solutions, and innovations in the field of Edge Computing. Designed for IT professionals, business leaders, and technology enthusiasts, the in-person expo offers a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge products and services, hear from industry experts, and gain insights into the future of Edge Computing. Tickets are available here: https://edgecomputing-expo.com/northamerica/ticket-information/
Edge Computing Expo North America is a part of TechEx. For more information regarding TechEx, please see online here: https://techexevent.com/
