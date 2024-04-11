Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
The upcoming Digital Transformation Week North America is poised to equip technology professionals and business leaders with the latest strategies and insights.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the upcoming Digital Transformation Week North America is poised to equip technology professionals and business leaders with the latest strategies and insights to navigate this dynamic environment at their enterprise. Set to take place June 5-6 2024 at Santa Clara Convention Center, this in-person event and conference will feature a range of presentations covering key themes such as the future of work, customer and employee experience, automation, workforce digitalization and more.
The agenda for the expo has been unveiled, showcasing a diverse range of topics tailored to address the pressing challenges and opportunities faced by enterprises across various industries. Attendees can expect thought-provoking sessions across the two days, including:
Data-driven transformation strategies for people, with people: Explore how to prepare your workforce for your digital strategy, whilst also maintaining a human-centred approach.
How to rally teams for transformation: Learn top tips on running an effective transformation team; discussing topics such as the importance of company culture, maintaining an innovative mindset, and learning how to inform effectively across various departments.
Accelerating application modernization with generative AI and automation: Discover how IBM’s watsonx Code Assistant is increasing developer productivity and helping businesses reduce their technical debt and support cloud-native development while keeping costs low.
DevOps automation and value stream management: Delve into how best to achieve overall efficiency, collaboration, and success of software development and delivery processes in organizations.
Never lose sight of your people: Maintaining a team culture of growth: Learn strategies for assessing the strengths and weaknesses of your brand and company culture, and remaining open to new methods of communication with employees and customers.
Managing capabilities and business processes with enterprise architecture: Explore the importance of enterprise architecture in managing your enterprise’s technology stacks effectively.
These compelling presentations will be delivered by industry experts representing various sectors including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail, entertainment, and more. The speakers will touch on their first-hand experiences at companies such as Regus, Ferguson, Fanatics, Takeda, IBM, Ford Credit, Yahoo! and many more. Attendees will have the opportunity to glean insights from these seasoned professionals with diverse perspectives, facilitating cross-industry learning and collaboration.
With its comprehensive agenda and line-up of esteemed speakers, Digital Transformation Week promises to be a must-attend event for professionals seeking to stay ahead and gain invaluable insights and strategies to drive meaningful change within their organizations.
For more information and to register for Digital Transformation Week, visit: www.digitaltransformation-week.com/northamerica
Digital Transformation Week North America is a part of TechEx. For more information regarding TechEx, please see online here: https://techexevent.com/
