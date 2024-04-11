Exclusive First Look: SHEA | BEATY PLLC Unveils State-of-the-Art Family Law Office in Sherman, TX
Shea | Beaty PLLC opens a new family law office in Sherman, TX, offering hope, support, and mediation services to families in need.
Our goal is to combine our resources and knowledge to provide the best service for clients. It’s a space where we can do our best work, helping families and support all our client’s legal needs.”SHERMAN, TEXAS, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new family law office has opened its doors in Sherman, Texas. SHEA | BEATY, known for helping families through tough times, has just cut the ribbon on their latest project. The founders, Sheila Shea and Trevor Beaty, along with their team, welcomed the community to their new office. Located in the heart of Sherman, this office isn’t just any office. It’s a place where people and families can find help, hope, and support.
Who are Sheila Shea and Trevor Beaty?
Sheila Shea and Trevor Beaty are advocates who offer hope for their clients who may be facing hard times. With decades of experience in family law, they’ve helped countless people find peace and solutions. Their firm, SHEA | BEATY, is a beacon of hope for those navigating the tricky waters of family matters, estate and probate litigation, and mediation services.
Family Law
Family law is all about helping families solve their problems, whether it’s divorce, custody of children, dealing with Child Protective Services, or protecting those we love. Sheila and Trevor have been there for many, guiding them with care and expertise.
When a family decides they can't live together anymore or face situations unforeseen, it's hard on everyone, especially the kids. Our job is to make things as smooth as possible. We sit down and talk about what each person wants and needs. Then, we work really hard to find a tailored, personal solution to fit our client’s needs and wishes for them and their family.
Mediation Services
Not all disagreements need to end up in court. We believe in solving problems. Their mediation services have helped many people reach agreements without the stress and cost of a court battle. At SHEA | BEATY, we offer mediation services, which is a special way of helping people solve their problems without having to go to court.
Mediation serves all parties by giving them a chance to craft a solution, with the help and wisdom of an experienced mediator, that is tailored to the parties’ specific needs, circumstances, and wishes.
About Sheila Shea
Sheila Shea has dedicated her career to helping families. With over two decades of experience, she’s seen it all and helped solve even the toughest family law cases. Her approach? Listen, understand, and then act. Sheila believes in fighting for what’s right and making sure every voice is heard.
Sheila Shea isn’t just a lawyer. She’s a champion for families, a listener, and a problem-solver. She has an uncanny ability relate to her clients, understand their problems, and find unique solutions. She’s exceptionally strong in the courtroom and is committed to her clients. At SHEA | BEATY, she’s making a difference one family at a time.
About Trevor Beaty
Trevor Beaty’s journey in law is fueled by his passion for justice and his dedication to family law and litigation. His expertise isn’t just in knowing the law; it’s in understanding people. Trevor has a unique way of making complex legal issues understandable and less intimidating for everyone involved.
Since he started his career, Trevor has specialized in helping his clients. Whether it’s a couple who needs to part ways but wants to do it nicely for their kids, or siblings who can’t agree on what to do with their family home, Trevor steps in. He listens to their stories, figures out what they really need, and helps them find a way to solve their problems without making them worse.
Sheila Shea shared her excitement about the new firm, “We wanted to create a law firm where people feel supported, understood, and strongly reinforced. A place that reflects our commitment to their well-being.”
Trevor Beaty added, “This new office and partnership is a dream come true, not only for myself, but for my clients, especially. Our goal is to combine our resources and knowledge to provide the best service and experience for our clients. It’s a space where we can do our best work, helping families find peace and solutions, as well as support all our client’s legal needs.”
