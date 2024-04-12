Business Reporter: The customer experience of the future is seamless, personalized and immersive
How outsourcing customer support and data analytics can enhance the focus on the customer journeyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, ROI CX Solutions explain why brands must strive for offering personalised and immersive customer experiences across all channels, as well as the techniques and technologies that must be implemented to enable them. While customer expectations are steadily on the rise, increasingly more emphasis must be put on personalising customer journeys. Personalisation in its most advanced form involves capturing data on customer behaviour in real time and tailoring offers and customer service accordingly. This means that predictive analytics will play an ever more important role in staying ahead of changing customer needs both as individuals and as groups. Shoppers, particularly members of GenZ, also have a soft spot for immersive customer experiences enabled by VR and AR tools, which can be leveraged in hands-on product demonstration sessions or to create more memorable shopping journeys through gamification.
AI use cases for enhancing the future customer experience include the development of voice and conversational interfaces that can simplify the interaction with brands, as well as the incorporation of virtual assistants in the onboarding of new customers and managing complaints. Brands will need to capture vast amounts of business and customer data to up their customer experience game, therefore data security and privacy must increasingly become top-of-mind demonstrated by the introduction of transparent and easy-to-understand data management policies. As statistics show that about a considerable number of customers can stop using a brand if unsatisfied with its approach to sustainability and ethical business practices, these issues will no longer be nice-to-haves but instrumental to retaining customers. Brands, however, don’t need to go it alone. They can outsource functions such as customer support, analytics and tech management to experts to free more of their resources to enhance the customer journey.
To find out more about the trends shaping the customer experience of the future, read the article.
