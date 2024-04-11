Emagia Hires Tom Dobis for EMEA Expansion
Emagia appoints Dobis to lead strategic expansion in EMEA by bolstering partnerships and steering Autonomous Finance advisory services.
SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emagia, the leading provider of Autonomous Finance platforms for Order-to-Cash, is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Dobis as Vice President for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. With this strategic hire, Emagia demonstrates a heightened focus on empowering partners and customers in the EMEA region to achieve maximum efficiency and their higher potential.
— Veena Gundavelli, Emagia Founder/CEO
Dobis will guide Emagia’s strategic expansion in EMEA by leading Autonomous Finance AI advisory services, helping enterprise finance organizations realize greater performance, and bolstering partnerships.
His deep experience encompasses more than two decades in finance advisory with large enterprises, including a wealth of expertise in digital finance transformation and Order-to-Cash optimization. Dobis held numerous senior leadership positions at prominent organizations including Capgemini, DXC Technology, and Hewlett Packard (HP), driving high performance finance transformation initiatives, especially for the Order-to-Cash operations.
He also played a significant role while consulting for The Hackett Group. For most of his career, Dobis' core focus has been the EMEA region – There, he passionately led several successful digital initiatives, driving technology-led innovations, operational efficiency, and high impact working capital improvements for large enterprises, shared services centers (SSC), and global business services (GBS).
“We are excited about bringing Tom’s leadership to our EMEA team for accelerating our AI for Finance agenda and for empowering our customers and partners in this region to achieve more. As the pace of AI adoption is rapidly increasing for CFOs, we are positioned strongly to help more organizations and drive higher impact for our customers, partners, and finance communities across this vibrant region,” said Veena Gundavelli, Emagia's Founder and CEO.
“I am excited and equally honored to extend my leadership to our Emagia EMEA team," Dobis said. "I look forward to accelerating the finance transformation initiatives in the region and increasing our ability to empower customers, partners, and communities across our area to achieve more.”
"In my opinion, having spent more than 20 years selecting world-class tools for clients is across the globe, the Emagia platform is the most powerful tool in the market for Order-to-Cash; and it has a huge opportunity to help clients looking to become world-class performers,” he added.
About Emagia:
Emagia is the leading provider of autonomous finance platforms for global order-to-cash operations. Emagia’s mission is to empower all finance executives and organizations to realize their fullest potential by driving exponential efficiency and unlocking strategic advantage in their finance operations. Emagia’s AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform brings together AI, analytics, and automation to drive exponential efficiency to the end-to-end order to cash process (order entry, credit, e-invoicing, e-payments, receivables, collections, deductions and cash application). Emagia’s flagship AI copilot Gia is the world’s leading pre-trained enterprise digital assistant for OTC operations that empowers finance operations teams to be highly efficient and digital world-class performers.
Emagia’s platform has processed over $900 billion in accounts receivables for enterprises in over 90 countries in over 25 languages. Emagia's platform seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise financial systems such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, MS Dynamics, Sage and others. The Silicon Valley-based company recently earned distinction among the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC, and it was recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash solutions. Additionally, Emagia CEO and Founder Veena Gundavelli has won numerous industry recognitions such as a Top AI CEO, “Innovator of the Year,” and more.
