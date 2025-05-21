Emagia Unveils Autonomous Finance Platform to Accelerate Global Enterprise Finance Operations with AI Agents

Emagia launches new AI Agent-powered Autonomous Finance platform Gia Agent Orchestration Studio at work

Introducing Gia Agent Orchestration Studio: Build and Manage Your Own Finance AI Workforce

Emagia Autonomous Finance Platform with Gia Agent Orchestration Studio is the bold signal for CFOs that the future of finance operations with AI Agents isn’t coming — it’s here and present.” — Veena Gundavelli, Emagia Founder and CEO

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emagia , a global leader in AI-powered finance solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation Autonomous Finance Platform – a comprehensive Agentic AI suite designed to drive exponential efficiency across the finance organization. At the core of this breakthrough platform is Gia Agent Orchestration Studio, a pioneering environment that enables the creation and deployment of hundreds of specialized AI agents to streamline and autonomously execute finance operations related to accounts receivables, account payable and treasury.“At Emagia, our vision is clear: to empower every finance team with hundreds of AI agents that work tirelessly, intelligently, and autonomously delivering exponential efficiency in finance operations. Emagia Autonomous Finance Platform with Gia Agent Orchestration Studio is the bold signal for CFOs that the future of finance operations with AI Agents isn’t coming — it’s here and present.” Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO, Emagia.Introducing Gia Agent Studio – Build Your Own Finance AI Workforce:Gia Agent Studio empowers finance teams and IT leaders to create, configure, and manage AI agents tailored to specific tasks across the finance value chain. These intelligent agents act as digital coworkers, handling everything from transaction processing to exception management and predictive analytics.With Gia Agent Orchestration Studio, Enterprises can:● Deploy hundreds of finance-specific AI agents across global operations● Customize AI agent behaviors based on business rules and learning models● Integrate with leading ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, and Workday● Monitor agentic AI performance and continuously optimize workflowsComprehensive Modules for Autonomous Order-to-Cash (O2C):The Emagia Autonomous Finance Platform includes end-to-end AI-powered modules for Order-to-Cash, enabling touchless operations across:● Autonomous Credit – AI agents for automated credit scoring, onboarding, and real-time risk monitoring● Autonomous Order Entry – AI agents for automated order document extraction and order entry● Autonomous Invoicing – AI agents for invoice generation, delivery tracking, and dispute prevention● Autonomous Cash Application – 95%+ STP using GiaDocs AI to auto-match payments to open invoices from multiple sources● Autonomous Collections – Digital collectors that drive intelligent, multi-channel customer outreach● Autonomous Deductions – Autonomous classification, documentation retrieval, and resolution routing● Autonomous Customer Self-Service Portals – AI-powered customer experiences for real-time account views, payment options, and dispute updates● Autonomous Payments – Integrated B2B payments with real-time reconciliation and cash visibilityAbout Emagia:Emagia is a leading provider of AI-powered Autonomous Finance platforms for Order-to-Cash (O2C). Its integrated platform combines automation, analytics, and AI agents to streamline enterprise O2C operations including orders, credit, invoicing, payments, collections, deductions, cash application, and customer self-service. With Gia (Emagia’s AI copilot) and a team of AI sub-agents, Emagia boosts O2C productivity with over 80-90% autonomous operations and empowers O2C teams with strategic insights. Seamlessly integrating with hundreds of AP portals, banks, credit bureaus and ERPs like SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Sage and others; Emagia enables rapid deployment and ROI.Trusted by leading Fortune 1000 companies and recognized by Gartner, IDC, Forrester, ISG, The Hackett Group, CBInsights, and CNBC as an "innovator" and "leader", Emagia has a proven track record of delivering high performance to many shared services and global business services (GBS) organizations. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Emagia has offices in Dallas, Texas, India, the United Kingdom, Dubai, UAE, North Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China, Brazil, Mexico, and several other countries around the world.Learn more about Emagia autonomous finance platform at https://www.emagia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.