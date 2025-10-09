Emagia Recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Order-to-Cash (O2C) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Emagia has been recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in the Everest Group Order-to-Cash (O2C) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

Enterprises modernizing O2C operations need autonomous finance platforms powered by advanced AI and fully integrated O2C functions for agility and future readiness.” — Veena Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Emagia

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emagia has been recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in the Everest Group Order-to-Cash (O2C) Products PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025. In this research, Everest Group assessed 16 leading O2C technology providers, analyzing their strengths, limitations, and market positioning to guide CFOs and finance leaders in selecting best-fit technology partners that align with their strategic and operational goals..“Powered by its unified AI-driven O2C platform centered on GIA, a digital assistant with an expanding library of pre-built agents, Emagia enables enterprises to drive autonomous and intelligent receivables operations,” said Vignesh Kannan, Vice President, Everest Group.“Its continued investments in the GIA suite and Agent Studio, advanced analytics, and modular coverage across receivables and adjacent F&A areas have helped it secure a Leader position in Everest Group’s 2025 Order-to-Cash (O2C) Products PEAK MatrixAssessment. Its scalable architecture, volume-aligned pricing, and broad partner ecosystem further strengthen its relevance for large, high-transaction environments.”“As enterprises are transforming finance O2C operations to be modern, agile and future-ready, they need autonomous finance platforms that deliver cutting edge AI technology along with fully integrated O2C functions” said Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia. “We are proud of our AI innovations in O2C and our focus on empowering our customers to transform O2C to a game-changing strategic enabler for their business”The Everest Group’s PEAK Matrixprovides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global markets, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.About EmagiaEmagia is a leader in Autonomous Finance for Order-to-Cash, enabling enterprises to transform collections, invoicing, payments, credit, cash application, and customer self-service with AI, analytics, and automation. With Gia, Emagia’s AI copilot, and set of hundreds of AI agents, the platform drives 80–90%+ autonomous operations and surfaces strategic insights in real time. Integrated with hundreds of banks, credit agencies, and major ERPs (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, JD Edwards, etc.), Emagia delivers rapid deployment and ROI. Trusted by Fortune 1000 and global service organizations, Emagia is recognized by Gartner, IDC, Forrester, ISG, The Hackett Group, Everest Group, CBInsights, and CNBC.Visit www.emagia.com and follow us on LinkedIn.Connect with Emagia:Emagia PR: pr@emagia.comVisit our website: www.emagia.com Follow us on Twitter: @emagiacorpJoin us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmagiaCorporation Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/36035/

