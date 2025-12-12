Emagia Convenes Global Summit to Explore the Next Wave of AI in Enterprise Finance

Emagia is a leading global provider of AI-powered autonomous finance solutions for Order-to-Cash operations CEO Veena Gundavelli has been innovating in the Order-to-Cash solutions space since founding Emagia more than 15 years ago. Executive-level Summit examines how agentic AI, autonomous operations, and data-driven decisioning are reshaping finance transformation.

Emagia Autonomous Finance Summit to deliver insights, strategies, and trend analysis for finance leaders modernizing O2C and shared services ops.

As AI fuels unprecedented business transformation, the Emagia Autonomous Finance Summit will deliver insights, strategies, and trend analysis for finance leaders modernizing O2C and shared services.” — Veena Gundavelli, Emagia Founder & CEO

HYDERABAD, INDIA, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emagia is proud to convene its Autonomous Finance Summit 2025 today (Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, 9 AM IST). Emagia will host the first-of-its kind event at T-Hub in Hyderabad, India, bringing together the foremost global finance leaders, transformation executives, and AI strategists to examine how agentic AI is reshaping modern enterprise finance, especially Order-to-Cash operations.The Emagia Autonomous Finance Summit is designed for CFOs, controllers, finance transformation leaders, shared services executives, and treasury professionals seeking to accelerate their shift toward more autonomous and AI-powered finance operations. The theme, “Reimagining Enterprise Finance with Agentic AI: The Next Frontier,” underscores the industry’s rapid, real-time transformation from traditional workflows to intelligent, self-driving processes. These improve speed, accuracy, and decision quality.Aside from world-class networking opportunities, Emagia experts will offer Agentic AI training (with certification) on site for finance executives via the Agentic AI Bootcamp. In addition, the carefully curated panel and speaker session content will center on insights that are practical, forward-looking, and most importantly, actionable. This includes:• Agentic AI in core finance operations• Autonomous order-to-cash and treasury ecosystems• Shared services modernization and the evolving CFO operating model• Finance data platforms, advanced analytics, and predictive insightsThe Summit will feature top industry experts and enterprise leaders – from companies including Deloitte, EY, Accenture, and more – addressing and analyzing the strategic, operational, and risk considerations required to successfully adopt autonomous finance at scale.WHY THIS EVENT MATTERS:Finance organizations continue to face pressure to deliver greater agility, resilience, and real-time intelligence. The Summit will deliver solutions on all of these points, with a focus on:• Executive-level viewpoints on AI readiness, digital operating models, and measurable value creation.• Case studies and transformation frameworks from global enterprises implementing autonomous finance.• Market trends that are shaping the next decade of finance, shared services, and data-driven decisioning.• Opportunities for media and analysts to engage directly with Emagia leadership and participating organizationsFor those who are not near and/or unable to travel to T-Hub in Hyderabad today, you may join Emagia’s livestream of the Summit starting at 10:00 AM (IST)/11:30 pm (EST -- Dec. 11) here: https://www.youtube.com/live/ncjzPmjuJbg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.