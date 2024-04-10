Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,316 in the last 365 days.

Visit to Johor for the Regent of Johor's Hari Raya Open House, 10 April 2024

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat attended the Hari Raya Open House hosted by His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, the Regent of Johor, at the Istana Bukit Serene earlier today. They were hosted to lunch by His Royal Highness.

 

  Over lunch, His Royal Highness and the Ministers reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Singapore and Johor.

 

The Ministers also conveyed their Hari Raya greetings to the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah.

 

This visit continues the annual tradition of Singapore’s leaders attending the Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House and reflects the enduring relations between Singapore and Johor.


 
.     .     .     .     .

 
 
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE
10 APRIL 2024

 

 

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat at the Hari Raya Open House hosted by the Regent of Johor, His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

 

You just read:

Visit to Johor for the Regent of Johor's Hari Raya Open House, 10 April 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more