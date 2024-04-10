Visit to Johor for the Regent of Johor's Hari Raya Open House, 10 April 2024

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat attended the Hari Raya Open House hosted by His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, the Regent of Johor, at the Istana Bukit Serene earlier today. They were hosted to lunch by His Royal Highness.

Over lunch, His Royal Highness and the Ministers reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Singapore and Johor.

The Ministers also conveyed their Hari Raya greetings to the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah.

This visit continues the annual tradition of Singapore’s leaders attending the Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House and reflects the enduring relations between Singapore and Johor.





Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat at the Hari Raya Open House hosted by the Regent of Johor, His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.