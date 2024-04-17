Beaded Blondes — Sisters’ Jewelry Brand Expands to New Locations, Infusing Fashion with Beaded Designs and Aggie Spirit

Beaded Blondes, started by Aggie Sisters Lauren and Lexi in Texas, has expanded beyond Texas – now in OK, WY, CO, KS, MO, AR, IL, AZ, NM, CA, TN, and KY.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas-based jewelry brand Beaded Blondes , founded in 2020, is excited to announce a significant expansion. Their handcrafted beaded creation is now available in over 100 stores across the US. These new locations are in Oklahoma, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, California, Tennessee, and Kentucky.This expansion brings Beaded Blondes many new customers. But don't worry, Texas fans — over 35 locations within the state will still carry these products.The story of Beaded Blondes began with a simple vision. Sisters Lauren Schwing and Lexi Lindemulder wanted something to complement their iconic Texas A&M Aggie rings . Fueled by their Aggie spirit, they sought a way to express their school pride with a touch of personal style. This initial thought blossomed into a thriving business with the support of their mother, Lisa.From the beginning, Beaded Blondes has prioritized quality and finesse in their creations. Each treasure is meticulously handcrafted using materials sourced within the United States. The delicate beads are hand-strung and have durable 14k gold or gold-filled components. Using these materials ensures longevity while adding a touch of luxury. A wide selection of sterling silver pieces is also available for those who prefer a classic silver aesthetic.The initial focus on rings has expanded into a diverse collection of handcrafted art. They now offer an array of beaded necklaces and bracelets. Adding to the line allows consumers to curate a beaded look that reflects any style. Tassel bracelets, a recent addition, also add a touch of fun charm to any ensemble.Beaded Blondes understands that jewelry is more than a simple adornment. It's a way to express personal stories and preferences. The brand offers extensive customization options for rings, necklaces, and bracelets.Understanding that individuality is important, they cater to various preference ranges. Customers can find the perfect token to showcase their school spirit, favorite team, or sorority affiliation. For those looking for a unique expression of themselves, they have the option to design something that reflects their style.This retailer caters to a broad audience, ensuring anybody can find a beaded delight to cherish. A dedicated children's collection offers vibrant, cute designs for young trendsetters. Brides-to-be can find a range of bridal adornments to enhance their special day. Sports enthusiasts can find gameday accessories to showcase their team spirit with pride.Texas A&M fosters an incredible tradition and vibrant culture that Beaded Blondes embraces. Aggie Day, a day to unite current students, alumni, and faculty, is a time to celebrate the rich history and legacy. Beaded Blondes' sorority beaded jewelry captures the essence of Aggie's sisterhood. It allows members to display their chapter symbols and Greek letters proudly. Each piece is crafted with passion and precision, reflecting individuality and a strong sense of belonging.Beaded Blondes values its customers and strives to create a rewarding shopping experience. They created a loyalty program that allows consumers to earn points with every sale. Signing up is a breeze, and new members receive a welcome gift of 25 points. Every dollar spent translates to an extra point, redeemable for exclusive rewards. Members can join the program online and start earning points towards special perks.Beaded Blondes invites everyone to explore its stunning assortment of handcrafted jewelry. The retail website showcases the latest collections, offering a convenient way to browse and shop from home. Shoppers can discover a variety of styles, from classic elegance to playful whimsy. For those seeking a unique touch, they can find custom design options. These options allow anybody to create a piece that reflects their vision.About Beaded BlondesBeaded Blondes began with a vision for dainty 14k gold rings to complement their Texas A&M Aggie rings. Today, the brand offers a range of handcrafted beaded jewelry collections. The company is committed to providing timeless elegance for every occasion.Shops Interested in Carrying Beaded BlondesRetail stores interested in carrying the Beaded Blondes line can inquire via email or visit the wholesale page for an application.