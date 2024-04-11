AKOL GLOBAL once again sets new standards with its new branch in Northern Cyprus

AKOL GLOBAL DIPKARPAZ AKOL GLOBAL OFFICE Dipkarpaz AKOL GROUP

An answer to the increased demand from German speaking countries in North Cyprus

"It's no disgrace to be copied by competitors. On the contrary: it proves that we have been absolutely right more than once in establishing new and better standards in our projects." ” — Niyazi Sanal, Director of AKOL GLOBAL

DIPKARPAZ, ISKELE, NORTH CYPRUS, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AKOL GLOBAL is responding to the increasing demand from Germany and has decided to open its own office for its German customers and interested parties. An office that offers AKOL GLOBAL's services in German, thus eliminating misunderstandings and language barriers.

Due to the increasing attractiveness of the Karpaz region, the decision was made to locate this office in Dipkarpaz.

From April, services will be available there for prospective German residents and buyers that should make things much easier, especially with regard to future living. Opening bank accounts, help with finding suitable health insurance, transferring driving licences, permanent residence permits or paying the electricity bill for a property, to name but a few. In future, German-speaking prospective buyers and buyers can rely on receiving help and support in German with these formal everyday matters.

However, anyone interested in finding the property developer for their own home with AKOL GLOBAL can also receive advice in German at this office from now on. As a representative of the property developer, current projects are presented there and questions that may arise in connection with the property are answered.

Last but not least, "customised" solutions can be offered there that are precisely tailored to the needs of future owners. Whether it's finding the right payment plan, possible changes to the desired property or simply questions about future furnishings.

By establishing its own German-speaking office, AKOL GLOBAL is once again demonstrating why the company, headed by Niyazi Sanal, has been on the road to success for more than two decades and is regarded as a pioneer. AKOL GLOBAL's finger on the pulse, its ability to respond to the specific needs of customers and, last but not least, the range of services that keep customers satisfied even after a decision has been made, make it one of the "top dogs" in the industry for good reason.

AKOL GLOBAL is a pioneer with its projects and often forces competitors in the sector to rethink and raise their own standards in order to remain competitive. Innovative companies such as AKOL GLOBAL are thus making a decisive contribution to establishing Northern Cyprus as a location for property investments with exceptionally good returns or as a permanent domicile for emigrants from European countries.

With its unique natural environment, year-round mild climate and outstanding healthcare system, Northern Cyprus has been one of the "insider tips" for many people dreaming of a retirement under palm trees for years. With its newly opened German office, AKOL GLOBAL is not least helping to meet this increasing demand, particularly from the German-speaking world, but also to provide buyers and interested parties from German-speaking countries with a fixed point of contact when it comes to planning their own life on the island.

With its experts and experience with authorities and institutions on the island, the German team at AKOL GLOBAL not only has an excellent network, it also has the ability to provide customised solutions for every interested party. On the German team's own website, https://kibris.io, for example, not only are current properties in Northern Cyprus presented, but the most frequently asked questions about life in Northern Cyprus are also answered in detail in advance.

But AKOL GLOBAL does not only have its own team for German-speaking interested parties. The Group's soon to be opened new headquarters near Iskele is also home to teams that are at home in other language areas and offer target groups and customised solutions for their markets.

AKOL GLOBAL recognised early on that every market is characterised by different features and that what may be valid for one market is by no means valid for another. By designing and planning projects that are precisely tailored to these characteristics and different needs, AKOL GLOBAL is once again forging ahead in the industry and securing itself a place on the podium for the future when it comes to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.

Preserving the unique nature of Northern Cyprus with projects that blend in perfectly with the landscape, using state-of-the-art materials and standards in construction and, last but not least, catering to the needs of its buyers has long made AKOL GLOBAL a brand in Northern Cyprus. "I live in an AKOL GLOBAL project" - a phrase that has the same meaning in Northern Cyprus as saying "I have a flat in London Chelsea" in England or "I live in Beverly Hills" in America, as AKOL GLOBAL stands for precisely this luxurious standard for its residents. AKOL GLOBAL has the decisive advantage of being able to offer its projects at significantly more competitive prices thanks to the conditions, the timely planning and thus the early securing of building plots in prime locations and, last but not least, the price level in Northern Cyprus.

Further information is available at

