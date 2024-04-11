Palmetto Named “Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year” In 2024 CleanTech Breakthrough Inaugural Awards Program
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Clean Technology Industry
By building the technology infrastructure that supports an entire ecosystem of clean energy providers, Palmetto is playing an integral role in accelerating the adoption of renewable energy.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmetto, a leading climate tech company accelerating the adoption of residential clean energy across the United States, today announced it has been selected as “Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year” in the inaugural CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CleanTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe.
Since 2010, Palmetto has been building the technology underpinnings of the American clean energy ecosystem. The company focuses on innovating solutions for the solar industry and making it cheaper, easier, and faster for homeowners to adopt clean energy inside their homes. At the heart of this is Palmetto’s Clean Energy Operating Platform™, which weaves together the company’s proprietary data intelligence and powerful software tools to streamline the sale of residential clean energy products - ultimately resulting in lower pricing and a superior experience for the consumer.
Palmetto offers innovative financing options and custom energy recommendations for homeowners interested in whole-home electrification. Palmetto’s digital-first approach to the customer experience makes it easy for homeowners to go solar and enjoy long-term maintenance, energy data insights, and support.
Palmetto’s technology is also used by hundreds of solar dealers and installers, utility companies, and other large businesses looking to break into the energy-as-a-service sector. Palmetto has bundled its most powerful tools for solar sales, operations and data analytics into one integrated suite to help solar businesses stabilize cash flows, improve efficiencies, and drive growth of their businesses. Through these tools, Palmetto offers other companies unprecedented access to energy data like solar energy intelligence mapping, and instantly connects buyers, solar sellers, and solar financiers across the marketplace.
“There are hundreds of innovative technologies and energy-efficient products in the market. The challenge for businesses has been tying these together in a cohesive, cost-saving solution so that all technologies work harmoniously together,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of CleanTech Breakthrough Awards. “Congratulations to Palmetto on being our ‘Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year!’ By building the technology infrastructure that supports an entire ecosystem of clean energy providers, Palmetto is playing an integral role in accelerating the adoption of renewable energy.”
The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the climate and clean technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
Today, Palmetto covers over 126 utilities with a service area of over 72 million households. Palmetto’s technology has mapped and calculated the solar energy potential of over 85% of American rooftops and, every month, quotes personalized energy savings for nearly 15,000 homeowners. To date, Palmetto’s platform has facilitated over $1 billion in clean energy transactions, making hundreds of millions of IRA tax credit dollars available to qualifying homeowners.
ABOUT PALMETTO:
Palmetto is on a mission to lead the world towards a clean energy future. Palmetto’s technology platform is accelerating the mass adoption of clean energy by making it easier for homeowners to choose renewable energy sources, spur innovation by other businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and to drive environmental impact at scale. The company’s Clean Energy Operating Platform enables end-to-end sales, financing, fulfillment, permitting, energy intelligence insights and a superior customer experience. Palmetto believes that access to clean energy sources is for everyone, not just the wealthy few. The company’s Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic partnerships and expands clean energy to underserved communities across the globe. Palmetto is a triple bottom line company with teammates throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com.
ABOUT CLEANTECH BREAKTHROUGH:
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.com
