TrackIt Announces Trackflix, An Open-Source Video Library and Content Analytics Application
EINPresswire.com/ -- TrackIt, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in Media & Entertainment, announces the launch of Trackflix, an all-in-one solution that enables users to quickly set up and launch their own video streaming service library. Recognizing the evolving needs of content creators looking to launch their own VOD and Live-Streaming websites, TrackIt has built a solution that brings enterprise-level functionality to Small and Medium-Sized businesses.
“With Trackflix, we're democratizing the streaming landscape,” says Ludovic Francois, CEO of TrackIt. “By offering enterprise-level functionality in an accessible, open-source package, we are empowering users to build their own tailored streaming platforms with ease."
With an emphasis on customization and enhanced user experience, Trackflix stands out in comparison to conventional media distribution platforms. By catering to both Video on Demand (VOD) and Live Streaming needs. Users benefit from extensive control and customization options, including precise access controls and user rights management features.
Setting itself apart from traditional Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, Trackflix is a fully customizable option powered by AWS services. This unique approach empowers users with complete ownership and control over their streaming platform, allowing them to tailor it to reflect their brand identity with nearly unlimited customization possibilities.
The application scales seamlessly and automatically, guaranteeing consistent and predictable performance for users regardless of the scale of their operations. The customizable Amazon IVS Low Latency Player offers a superior viewing experience over platforms with proprietary video players.
The Trackflix library also contains a Content Management System (CMS) with advanced tools for the efficient curation and organization of video assets. Additionally, the platform's analytics capabilities can revolutionize the way companies understand user behavior. By providing deeper insights into audience engagement and preferences, Trackflix transforms into a data-informed streaming solution, elevating its value beyond mere content management.
The launch of Trackflix and associated CMS cements TrackIt’s commitment to providing effective solutions for the ever-evolving requirements of the production community. Trackflix is available immediately worldwide.
TrackIt can be found at NAB show booth W1072. For more information on Trackflix or to schedule a consultation, visit us at Trackit.io.
About TrackIt
TrackIt is an Amazon Web Services Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in cloud management, consulting, and software development solutions based in Marina del Rey, CA.
TrackIt specializes in Modern Software Development, DevOps, Infrastructure-As-Code, Serverless, CI/CD, and Containerization with specialized expertise in Media & Entertainment workflows, High-Performance Computing environments, and data storage.
In addition to providing cloud management, consulting, and modern software development services, TrackIt also provides an open-source AWS cost management tool that allows users to optimize their costs and resources on AWS.
Brad Winett
“With Trackflix, we're democratizing the streaming landscape,” says Ludovic Francois, CEO of TrackIt. “By offering enterprise-level functionality in an accessible, open-source package, we are empowering users to build their own tailored streaming platforms with ease."
With an emphasis on customization and enhanced user experience, Trackflix stands out in comparison to conventional media distribution platforms. By catering to both Video on Demand (VOD) and Live Streaming needs. Users benefit from extensive control and customization options, including precise access controls and user rights management features.
Setting itself apart from traditional Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, Trackflix is a fully customizable option powered by AWS services. This unique approach empowers users with complete ownership and control over their streaming platform, allowing them to tailor it to reflect their brand identity with nearly unlimited customization possibilities.
The application scales seamlessly and automatically, guaranteeing consistent and predictable performance for users regardless of the scale of their operations. The customizable Amazon IVS Low Latency Player offers a superior viewing experience over platforms with proprietary video players.
The Trackflix library also contains a Content Management System (CMS) with advanced tools for the efficient curation and organization of video assets. Additionally, the platform's analytics capabilities can revolutionize the way companies understand user behavior. By providing deeper insights into audience engagement and preferences, Trackflix transforms into a data-informed streaming solution, elevating its value beyond mere content management.
The launch of Trackflix and associated CMS cements TrackIt’s commitment to providing effective solutions for the ever-evolving requirements of the production community. Trackflix is available immediately worldwide.
TrackIt can be found at NAB show booth W1072. For more information on Trackflix or to schedule a consultation, visit us at Trackit.io.
About TrackIt
TrackIt is an Amazon Web Services Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in cloud management, consulting, and software development solutions based in Marina del Rey, CA.
TrackIt specializes in Modern Software Development, DevOps, Infrastructure-As-Code, Serverless, CI/CD, and Containerization with specialized expertise in Media & Entertainment workflows, High-Performance Computing environments, and data storage.
In addition to providing cloud management, consulting, and modern software development services, TrackIt also provides an open-source AWS cost management tool that allows users to optimize their costs and resources on AWS.
Brad Winett
TrackIt
+1 310-947-9630
brad@trackit.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other