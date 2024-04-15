Former Ushr CEO Bruce Gordon Joins GPR's Board of Advisors, Elevating Ground-Penetrating Radar's Role in Autonomy

Bruce Gordon to join GPR Board of Advisors GPR Ground Positioning Radar

This marks GPR's second strategic expansion to its Advisory Board in 2024

SOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPR Ground Positioning Radar proudly announces the appointment of Bruce Gordon to its esteemed Board of Advisors. Bruce brings a wealth of experience in autonomous navigation and mapping technology, further strengthening GPR's strategic direction.

As a leading figure in GIS and mapping, Bruce's insights and counsel will be instrumental in guiding GPR's trajectory in the pursuit of redefining the landscape of positioning technology. His proven track record in the commercial sector, especially within mining, aligns seamlessly with the company's vision of advancing localization solutions across diverse terrains and conditions.

"I am excited to embark on this journey with GPR, championing the revolutionary potential of ground-penetrating radar to overcome limitations of other localization solutions,” says Gordon. “GPR represents a pivotal breakthrough in paving the way for universal adoption of autonomous vehicles, a fact underscored by its successful integration in pioneering off-road applications."

Moran David, CEO of GPR, extended a warm welcome to Bruce, emphasizing the company's excitement about the collaboration. "We are delighted to welcome Bruce to our Board of Advisors. His extensive knowledge and forward-thinking mindset perfectly complement GPR's mission to drive advancements in autonomy."

Gordon joins an esteemed group of industry leaders on GPR's Board of Advisors, further solidifying the company's position as a frontrunner in the autonomy localization space.

This is the second appointee for GPR this year, recruiting Tal Babaioff, formerly Mobileye, in February.

Learn more about GPR Ground Positioning Radar technology at www.gpr.com.

GPR Ground Penetrating Radar Technology Explained