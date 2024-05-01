Certified EPC Project Manager (CEPC™) Credential Developed by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
Chartered Institute of Professional Launches the Certified EPC Project Manager (CEPC™) Program for Project Managers
As organizations embark on ambitious projects, it's crucial for project managers to possess the necessary expertise to deliver results efficiently and effectively”SINGAPORE, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a distinguished leader in professional certifications and executive programs, is thrilled to introduce its newest offering, the Certified EPC Project Manager (CEPC™) program. Crafted to meet the dynamic needs of project management professionals, this program is set to redefine the standards of excellence in EPC project management.
— Bok Yan Lo
In today's fast-paced business environment, where efficiency and precision are paramount, the CEPC™ program aims to equip project managers with the specialized skills and knowledge required to excel in executing Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects. With the increasing complexity of projects and the growing emphasis on sustainability and innovation, the demand for certified EPC project managers has never been greater.
The comprehensive curriculum of the CEPC™ program covers a wide range of topics essential for effective project management, including project planning, risk management, procurement strategies, sustainability practices, and stakeholder engagement. Through a combination of theoretical insights and practical case studies, participants will gain hands-on experience in navigating the complexities of EPC projects, from inception to completion.
"As organizations embark on ambitious projects, it's crucial for project managers to possess the necessary expertise to deliver results efficiently and effectively," remarked Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "With the launch of the CEPC™ program, we are dedicated to empowering project managers with the tools and techniques needed to lead successful EPC projects, driving growth and innovation in their respective industries."
The CEPC™ program upholds the highest standards of quality and excellence, ensuring that participants receive a world-class education that is aligned with industry best practices. Participants have the option to attend live instructor-led sessions, providing an engaging and interactive learning experience. This format offers real-time guidance and the opportunity for immediate interaction, ensuring a more dynamic and personalized learning journey.
Upon completion of the program, participants will earn the prestigious CEPC™ designation, a globally recognized credential that signifies their expertise in EPC project management and positions them as leaders in their field. With the CEPC™ designation, professionals will have the credibility and confidence to take on challenging projects and drive success in their organizations.
For more information about the CEPC™ program and to register, please visit the following website:
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cepc-live
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
Teng Si Ya
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Certified EPC Project Manager (CEPC™)