Donavan Hornsby, Benchmark Gensuite, Named New Board Member of SESHA
Benchmark Gensuite is proud to announce the appointment of Chief Strategy Officer, Donavan Hornsby, to the SESHA Board of Directors.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety, & Sustainability solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Chief Strategy Officer, Donavan Hornsby, to the SESHA Board of Directors.
Since its founding in 1978, SESHA has been a pivotal resource for professionals in high-technology industries, focusing on disseminating best practices and the latest developments in environmental, safety, and health disciplines through various educational platforms and events.
Donavan is one of three new newly elected board members who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will contribute to SESHA’s mission of workplace safety and technological advancement. Their terms will commence at SESHA’s 46th Annual Symposium in Phoenix this April.
Donavan Hornsby has spent over two decades championing the role of business process improvement and technology in advancing best practices across Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S) and Sustainability across industry. A recognized thought leader and frequent contributor to industry forums and advisory groups, he has worked directly with global organizations in deploying cutting edge solutions to help them meet internal and external commitments to the health and safety of their workforces and environmental stewardship.
“SESHA has a long history of positive impact. In fact, I believe the organization may be the longest running, sector-focused EHS & Sustainability group in industry”, said Donavan Hornsby, Benchmark Gensuite. “I am honored to be a part of SESHA’s heritage and mission and to offer my experience and cross-industry perspective to the great work they do to educate and support the many EHS and Sustainability professionals that work hard every day to protect the health and safety of their people and the communities where they operate.”
“Donavan’s experience in working with global clients to help them with their EHS, ESG, and IH initiatives brings a tremendous value to the SESHA Membership,” said Jay McCroskey, SESHA President and Global Sales & Business Development, Enterprise Health. “There are a lot of amazing initiatives SESHA are working on like the National Safety Council, partnerships with Universities, and building the Bootcamp learning series. Donavan brings strong personal relationships that will allow SESHA to accelerate our value to our members and our high-tech/semiconductor partners.”
Learn more about Benchmark Gensuite® at https://benchmarkgensuite.com. More information about SESHA is available at https://sesha.org.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
