DEVOUR TOOLS INTRODUCES A NEW LINE OF AP CIRCULAR BLADES AT THE FDIC INTERNATIONAL SHOW FOR FIRE AND SAR PROFESSIONAL'S

FT WAYNE , INDIANA , UNITED STATES , April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Devour line of ”-007 all-purpose circular blade 4.5 inches through 14 inches will be unveiled to fire departments in the United States at the FDIC International Show from April 15th to April 20th. It is a revolutionary blade that lasts four times longer and cuts 100 times faster than other blades on the market.

The blade is designed to cut multiple materials, including steel, cement, bulletproof glass, laminated glass rebar, masonry, plastic, asphalt, and cast iron, all in one blade. It is a game-changer that will save lives, time, and money.

The Devour tools research and manufacturing plant, a division of Nutek Abrasives, has been working on the next generation of cutting tools led by Dave Noggle. They have found the ultimate blade that the circular cutting industry needed by uniquely placing the diamonds and using unique materials that eliminate heat and pressure, ensuring greater longevity and speed.

Recent bulletproof and laminated glass tests have shown that the new E-Blade 007 cuts glass smoothly without splintering and leaves smooth edges. It then cuts through steel and back to bulletproof glass. The superior composition of the blade helps prevent fracturing and shattering.

Devour Tools kept in mind our first responders, those on the front lines of saving lives and other industries during the design and R&D process, including building ships, laying runways, building homes, and our military in every step in developing this revolutionary diamond blade. All raw materials are US-made, not imported from other countries.

The manufacturing facility is in the United States, and the blades are made under stringent tolerances with US-made materials. The manufacturing process uses low-temperature electroplating, which bonds diamonds securely without damaging heat or pressure. The unique radial cutting-edge technology coats the rounded edges of the blades in quality diamonds, increasing surface area for a cleaner cut, no shrinkage, and longer life.

This blade eliminates the need to change from one cutting blade to the next. Independent laboratory testing has shown that it cuts 100 times faster and lasts four times longer. The operators can save a great deal of time and money, which is a value-added for the job and the company.

The unveiling of the A.P-007 Blade will take place in the next ten days at the FDIC INTERNATIONAL SHOW 2024 conference, April 15th through April 20th, at the Indianapolis Convention Center at the NOBEL BOOTH number 8633. Dave from Nutek, the parent company of Devour Tools, will attend to answer questions and give a live demonstration. Ty Whitacre from DEVOUR TOOL, Chris Waier (National fire, EMS, and Hazmat sales from NOBEL and Jason Bell from US ARMY ARSENALS AND depots/ DOD fire programs will also be present.

