Gov. Justice, School Building Authority approve $150 million for new schools, major renovations across 18 counties
Cabell — $16,910,069
To be used for construction of the new Ona Elementary School.
Wayne — $20,649,800
To be used for addition at Buffalo Elementary School to create Buffalo PK-8 School.
Counties receiving funds to renovate existing schools include:
Randolph — $1,791,058
To be used for partial roof replacement at Elkins Middle School.
Morgan — $3,924,284
To be used for HVAC replacement at Berkeley Springs High School.
Tucker — $6,428,460
To be used for partial roof and HVAC replacement at Tucker County High School.
Monongalia — $4,430,544
To be used for STEM addition at Monongalia County Technical Education Center.
Brooke — $6,220,500
To be used for interior plumbing renovations at Brooke County High School.
Raleigh — $2,069,526
To be used for water line replacement at Woodrow Wilson High School and Academy of Careers and Technical.
Webster — $3,552,220
To be used for safe school entrances at Glade Elementary School and Webster Springs Elementary School.
Lewis — $11,020,242
To be used for HVAC replacement and interior upgrades at Lewis County High.
Hardy — $5,324,600
To be used for HVAC renovations at Moorefield Middle School.
Cabell — $1,000,000
To be used for STEM class addition and cafeteria expansion at Cabell Midland High School
Webster — $991,802
To be used for interior renovations at Webster Springs Elementary School.
Monongalia — $887,919
To be used for safe school entrances at Mountainview Elementary School.
Pocahontas — $1,000,000
To be used for renovations at Pocahontas County High School.
Mingo — $437,533
To be used for safe school entrances at Tug Valley High School.
Summers — $684,896
To be used for roof renovations at Summers County Career and Technical Center.
Lewis — $242,140
To be used for skylight replacement and safety repairs at Roanoke Elementary School.
In total, the above projects equal $87,565,593. Previously announced multi-year projects in Berkeley and Wood County are being funded from this award, as well, equalling $35,285,960. An additional $27 million was set aside for future projects, grants, and potential inflationary concerns.
These factors bring the total cost of funding required to address these critical infrastructure needs to $149,851,553.