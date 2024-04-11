Gov. Justice, School Building Authority approve $150 million for new schools, major renovations across 18 counties

Counties receiving funds to build new schools include:

Cabell — $16,910,069

To be used for construction of the new Ona Elementary School.

Wayne — $20,649,800

To be used for addition at Buffalo Elementary School to create Buffalo PK-8 School.

Counties receiving funds to renovate existing schools include:

Randolph — $1,791,058

To be used for partial roof replacement at Elkins Middle School.

Morgan — $3,924,284

To be used for HVAC replacement at Berkeley Springs High School.

Tucker — $6,428,460

To be used for partial roof and HVAC replacement at Tucker County High School.

Monongalia — $4,430,544

To be used for STEM addition at Monongalia County Technical Education Center.

Brooke — $6,220,500

To be used for interior plumbing renovations at Brooke County High School.

Raleigh — $2,069,526

To be used for water line replacement at Woodrow Wilson High School and Academy of Careers and Technical.

Webster — $3,552,220

To be used for safe school entrances at Glade Elementary School and Webster Springs Elementary School.

Lewis — $11,020,242

To be used for HVAC replacement and interior upgrades at Lewis County High.

Hardy — $5,324,600

To be used for HVAC renovations at Moorefield Middle School.

Cabell — $1,000,000

To be used for STEM class addition and cafeteria expansion at Cabell Midland High School

Webster — $991,802

To be used for interior renovations at Webster Springs Elementary School.

Monongalia — $887,919

To be used for safe school entrances at Mountainview Elementary School.

Pocahontas — $1,000,000

To be used for renovations at Pocahontas County High School.

Mingo — $437,533

To be used for safe school entrances at Tug Valley High School.

Summers — $684,896

To be used for roof renovations at Summers County Career and Technical Center.

Lewis — $242,140

To be used for skylight replacement and safety repairs at Roanoke Elementary School.

In total, the above projects equal $87,565,593. Previously announced multi-year projects in Berkeley and Wood County are being funded from this award, as well, equalling $35,285,960. An additional $27 million was set aside for future projects, grants, and potential inflationary concerns.

These factors bring the total cost of funding required to address these critical infrastructure needs to $149,851,553.