Rutland Barracks/ Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4002131 & 24B4002158

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Steven Schutt and Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/08/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

Violation of Conditions of Release

Suspicion of DUI

Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Joy M Bruno

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/8/24 at approximately 1608 hours, VT State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance that occurred in the town of Clarendon, Vermont. During the investigation, Troopers learned that Joy Bruno of Clarendon, VT, caused bodily injury to a household/family member and had left the scene before Troopers arrived. At approximately 1854 hours, with the help of concerned citizens, Troopers were able to locate Bruno, who was operating a motor vehicle in the Green Mountain Plaza in Rutland Town, VT. During the interaction with Bruno, she showed signs of impairment. She was taken into custody for Domestic Assault, Violations of Conditions of Release, DUI, and Criminally Suspended license. She was transported to the Rutland Barracks and processed. Bruno was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for Domestic Assault and Violation of Condition of Release, where she was held for lack of $2,500 bail. Bruno is scheduled to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 9, 2024, at 1230 hours. She was issued a citation to appear in the same court on 4/29/24 at 1000hrs for the DUI and Criminal Suspended License charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/9/2024 at 1230 hours and 4/29/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.