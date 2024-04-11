Doty Performance Dance Academy Unveils 2024 Summer Dance Camp Lineup for Youth in Sherwood, Oregon

https://www.dotyperformance.com/ in Sherwood, Oregon 2024 3-day Summer Dance Camps Doty Performance Dance Class Students

Doty Performance Dance Academy of Sherwood, Oregon is excited to announce its comprehensive lineup of Summer Dance Camps for 2024.

Each camp is thoughtfully designed to spark creativity and foster growth. At Doty Performance, our passion is instilling a lifelong love for dance in every student.” — Rachel Doty

Doty Performance, a leading dance academy based in Sherwood, Oregon, is excited to announce its comprehensive lineup of Summer Dance Camps for 2024. Aimed at nurturing young talents and fostering a passion for dance, these camps are designed to offer something special for every young dancer. From a high energy remix blending ballet, jazz and hip hop to a retro dance party with music and crafts, Doty Performance is set to make this summer unforgettable.

Doty Performance’s 2024 summer dance camp lineup features a diverse selection of camps ranging from immersive three-day programs to engaging single-day adventures. "Each camp is thoughtfully designed to spark creativity and foster growth" says owner Rachel Doty, "At Doty Performance, our passion is instilling a lifelong love for dance in every student."

Here's a glimpse of what awaits: Highlights of this summer's offerings include the "Dance Class Remix", "Barbie Dream Week", and the fairy-tale-inspired "Bibbity Boppity Ball", among others.

June 2024 Featured Camps and Offerings:

Dance Class Remix (June 11-13): A vibrant exploration across ballet, jazz, hip hop, musical theater, and lyrical dancing, complete with crafting sessions and a grand showcase finale.

Barbie Dream Week (June 26-28): Campers dive into the world of fashion and creativity, engaging in dance styles favored by Barbie, topped off with a showcase for parents.

July 2024 Featured Camps and Offerings:

Bibbity Boppity Ball (July 8-10): A fairy-tale ballet experience for young dancers, featuring special appearances from royal guests and culminating in a majestic showcase.

Mini University Dance Team (July 15-17): A fusion of dance and cheerleading, focusing on teamwork and concluding with a high-energy dance performance.

In My Dance Era (July 22-24): A dance journey through different eras, accentuated with crafting friendship bracelets and ending with a celebratory dance party.

For younger dancers, the Monday Mini Dance Camps offer a delightful array of single-day camps, including "Under the Big Top", "Bluey's Ballet Class", "Gabby's Dancehouse", and "Minnie's Mousercise", each promising a day full of dance, crafts, and fun.

August 2024 Featured Camps and Offerings:

The Acro Intensive Dance Camp (August 19-23) is specially designed for kids who love to tumble and flip. Tailored to both beginners and advanced dancers, this camp focuses on enhancing flexibility, strength, and acrobatic skills, concluding with a showcase where campers can display their newfound dancing abilities.

Registration and Pricing

Early bird pricing is available until May 31, offering families an opportunity to enroll their children at a discounted rate. Detailed information on camp policies, including registration and cancellation policies, can be found on the Doty Performance Dance Studio website.

Year Round Dance Classes at Doty Performance

Ready, Set, Dance (Ages 2-4): A class designed for preschoolers who love to move and groove. It fosters confidence, coordination, and creativity. Dress Code: Tight-fitting dancewear like tutus, with hair neatly tied back.

Ballet: The quintessence of grace and poise, ballet is foundational for all dance forms, emphasizing discipline, technique, and alignment. Dress Code: Pink tights, ballet shoes, and a black leotard, with hair in a bun.

Jazz: Energetic and stylized, jazz dance is all about technique, flexibility, and the joy of movement. Dress Code: Tight dancewear and tan jazz shoes, with hair secured in a bun or ponytail.

Tap: For those who love rhythm, tap dance combines coordination and agility to create music with your feet. Dress Code: Black tap shoes and comfortable attire that allows for movement.

Hip Hop: Vibrant and modern, hip hop dance is performed to trendy music, incorporating urban movements. Dress Code: Clean sneakers and baggy clothes, with hair pulled back.

Contemporary: This style is for the soulful dancer who loves to convey stories through movement, blending technique with emotion. Dress Code: Form-fitting dancewear and dance paws, with hair away from the face.

Acro: A beautiful fusion of dance and acrobatics, emphasizing musicality, emotional expression, and acrobatic movements. Dress Code: Snug dancewear and bare feet, with hair secured in a bun.

Mini Dance Team: Aimed at those who dream of dancing and cheering, this class mixes jazz and hip hop choreography. Dress Code: Fitted dance attire and clean sneakers or tan jazz shoes, with hair tied back.

Musical Theater: Emulates Broadway performances, focusing on connection, energy, and expression. Dress Code: Snug dancewear and tan jazz shoes, with hair neatly done.

For more information about any of Doty Performance's dance classes, workshops or youth summer dance camps, please contact:

Doty Performance

20345 SW Pacific Hwy #306, Sherwood, OR 97140

(503) 822-5276

info@dotyperformance.com

https://dotyperformance.com

About Doty Performance

Located in Sherwood, Oregon, Doty Performance is dedicated to providing top-tier dance education in a nurturing and inclusive environment. Offering a wide array of classes and workshops for kids and adult, youth summer camps, and more, Doty Performance is committed to cultivating the skills and passions of young dancers in the community.

