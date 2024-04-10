Submit Release
NCSC launches access to justice explainer video series

From the National Center of State Courts:

The NCSC has launched a new explainer video series to help the public understand complex legal processes and feel more confident navigating the court system.

The video series aims to demystify complex legal terminology and provide information about court processes, which can help better prepare litigants for hearings.

"These short videos help explain confusing legal terminology and complex court processes," said NCSC Senior Court Management Consultant Lonni Summers. "Through this initiative, we want to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to effectively and confidently engage with the courts."

Explainer video series

Presented in English and Spanish, the access to justice explainer video library offers eight short videos that courts nationwide can use to assist the public:

 

  • Understanding Court Help: Legal Advice vs. Legal Information
  • Navigating the Court System Without a Lawyer
  • Legal Language 101: Understanding Key Terms in Court Cases
  • Understanding Small Claims Court: A Simplified Guide
  • Demystifying Legal Procedures: What Does it Mean to File a Motion
  • Understanding the Difference Between Civil and Criminal Cases
  • Understanding Court Papers: What to Do After Being Served
  • Decoding Court Jargon: Understanding Common Procedural Terms

The videos can be found on the NCSC site by clicking on the following link: https://www.ncsc.org/consulting-and-research/areas-of-expertise/access-to-justice/a2j-videos

