Launch of New Webinar Series for Veteran & Military Homebuyers

Demystifying Home Buying Fears: Learn VA Loan Benefits & Take Charge Today

You can't take the time machine back to create equity; while potential homebuyers wait for housing prices to drop or interest rates to drop they lose thousands in equity. ” — Yvette Hitchens

In a commitment to empower veteran and military homebuyers, The Hitchens Team @ Pacific Estates and Community Home Funding are proud to announce the launch of an innovative webinar series titled "From Fear to Freedom: Empowering Veteran & Military Home Buyers". Industry experts Yvette Hitchens and Michael O'Connor have joined forces to guide participants through the process of homeownership, leveraging the VA loan benefits that many veterans are entitled to but often underutilize.

This compelling series agenda is as follows:

1. **Overcoming Fear**: The journey begins by dispelling common myths and presenting factual information to instill confidence in potential homebuyers.

2. **Unlocking Financial Benefits when using VA Loan**: Participants will learn how to harness the full potential of VA loans and maximize their financial benefits.

3. **Breaking Free From Mortgage Insurance**: The experts will explain how utilizing VA loans can potentially eliminate the need for mortgage insurance, leading to substantial savings.

4. **NO Downpayment Needed**: A critical look at how the VA loan program enables qualified buyers to purchase a home with no down payment required.

5. **Working with a Trusted Real Estate Advisor**: Emphasizes the importance of collaborating with an experienced advisor who understands the unique needs of veterans and military families.

6. **Taking Action Now**: With the culmination of the webinar, homebuyers are encouraged to take decisive steps towards homeownership empowered with the knowledge and resources they have acquired.

The webinar series is held on Thursdays and Saturdays. It's designed to provide attendees with the knowledge and confidence to engage in the home buying process without the usual apprehensions surrounding such a significant life decision.

Interested parties are encouraged to register early as space may be limited. Both, Yvette Hitchens and Mike O'Connor are looking forward to sharing their expertise and insights to make the dream of homeownership a reality for those who have served our country.

For more information or to register for the webinar series, go to our From Fear to Freedom: Empowering Veteran & Military Home Buyers registration page or contact The Hitchens Team or Community Home Funding directly using the information provided below.

About The Hitchens Team @ Pacific Estates

Yvette Hitchens, Broker

DRE#01224192

Yvette Hitchens is widely recognized for her astute leadership at The Hitchens Team. With a career spanning over twenty years in real estate, Yvette has cemented her reputation as a dependable advisor and top-tier professional.

Her journey in the real estate realm was sparked by a fervent desire to unite individuals with their dream homes and investments. Through the years, she has sharpened her expertise in negotiation, market analysis, and client relations, earning praise for consistently delivering exceptional outcomes. Her unwavering dedication to excellence and integrity has garnered the trust of both clients and peers.

At the helm of The Hitchens Team, Yvette unites a team of devoted professionals who mirror her values and pursuit of excellence. Guided by her vision, the team has consistently achieved remarkable success, navigating a diverse array of transactions with precision and care.

Beyond her professional triumphs, Yvette is celebrated for her commitment to community service. Actively engaged in supporting various charitable causes, she embodies the ethos that success is best utilized to create positive change in society.

About Community Home Lending

Michael O'Connor, Mortgage Broker

NMLS #254139

Michael O'Connor is no stranger to the world of mortgage brokerage. With a proven track record of success at Community Home Funding, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Armed with a strong finance background and an in-depth understanding of the mortgage industry, Michael is dedicated to making the home financing process smooth and stress-free for his clients.

Throughout his career, Michael has earned a reputation for his integrity, professionalism, and commitment to providing top-notch service. He takes the time to really listen to his clients' needs and goals, working closely with them to find the best mortgage solutions tailored to their unique circumstances.

Thanks to his extensive knowledge of the mortgage market and his ability to stay ahead of industry trends, Michael is able to offer expert advice and guidance to his clients. Whether they're first-time homebuyers, seasoned investors, or looking to refinance, Michael is there to help them achieve their homeownership dreams.

With his unwavering dedication to client satisfaction and his genuine passion for helping others succeed financially, Michael O'Connor is not just a trusted advisor but also a valued member of the Community Home Funding team.

Theresa, a Navy Veteran Talks About Fear Being Normal