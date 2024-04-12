Launch of New Webinar Series for Veteran & Military Homebuyers

Demystifying Home Buying Fears: Learn VA Loan Benefits & Take Charge Today

You can't take the time machine back to create equity; while potential homebuyers wait for housing prices to drop or interest rates to drop they lose thousands in equity. ”
— Yvette Hitchens

LONG BEACH, CA, US, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hitchens Team @ Pacific Estates and Community Home Funding Launch Webinar Series for Veteran & Military Homebuyers

In a commitment to empower veteran and military homebuyers, The Hitchens Team @ Pacific Estates and Community Home Funding are proud to announce the launch of an innovative webinar series titled "From Fear to Freedom: Empowering Veteran & Military Home Buyers". Industry experts Yvette Hitchens and Michael O'Connor have joined forces to guide participants through the process of homeownership, leveraging the VA loan benefits that many veterans are entitled to but often underutilize.

This compelling series agenda is as follows:

1. **Overcoming Fear**: The journey begins by dispelling common myths and presenting factual information to instill confidence in potential homebuyers.
2. **Unlocking Financial Benefits when using VA Loan**: Participants will learn how to harness the full potential of VA loans and maximize their financial benefits.
3. **Breaking Free From Mortgage Insurance**: The experts will explain how utilizing VA loans can potentially eliminate the need for mortgage insurance, leading to substantial savings.
4. **NO Downpayment Needed**: A critical look at how the VA loan program enables qualified buyers to purchase a home with no down payment required.
5. **Working with a Trusted Real Estate Advisor**: Emphasizes the importance of collaborating with an experienced advisor who understands the unique needs of veterans and military families.
6. **Taking Action Now**: With the culmination of the webinar, homebuyers are encouraged to take decisive steps towards homeownership empowered with the knowledge and resources they have acquired.

The webinar series is held on Thursdays and Saturdays. It's designed to provide attendees with the knowledge and confidence to engage in the home buying process without the usual apprehensions surrounding such a significant life decision.

Interested parties are encouraged to register early as space may be limited. Both, Yvette Hitchens and Mike O'Connor are looking forward to sharing their expertise and insights to make the dream of homeownership a reality for those who have served our country.

For more information or to register for the webinar series, go to our From Fear to Freedom: Empowering Veteran & Military Home Buyers registration page or contact The Hitchens Team or Community Home Funding directly using the information provided below.

About The Hitchens Team @ Pacific Estates
Yvette Hitchens, Broker
DRE#01224192

Yvette Hitchens is widely recognized for her astute leadership at The Hitchens Team. With a career spanning over twenty years in real estate, Yvette has cemented her reputation as a dependable advisor and top-tier professional.

Her journey in the real estate realm was sparked by a fervent desire to unite individuals with their dream homes and investments. Through the years, she has sharpened her expertise in negotiation, market analysis, and client relations, earning praise for consistently delivering exceptional outcomes. Her unwavering dedication to excellence and integrity has garnered the trust of both clients and peers.

At the helm of The Hitchens Team, Yvette unites a team of devoted professionals who mirror her values and pursuit of excellence. Guided by her vision, the team has consistently achieved remarkable success, navigating a diverse array of transactions with precision and care.

Beyond her professional triumphs, Yvette is celebrated for her commitment to community service. Actively engaged in supporting various charitable causes, she embodies the ethos that success is best utilized to create positive change in society.

About Community Home Lending
Michael O'Connor, Mortgage Broker
NMLS #254139

Michael O'Connor is no stranger to the world of mortgage brokerage. With a proven track record of success at Community Home Funding, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Armed with a strong finance background and an in-depth understanding of the mortgage industry, Michael is dedicated to making the home financing process smooth and stress-free for his clients.

Throughout his career, Michael has earned a reputation for his integrity, professionalism, and commitment to providing top-notch service. He takes the time to really listen to his clients' needs and goals, working closely with them to find the best mortgage solutions tailored to their unique circumstances.

Thanks to his extensive knowledge of the mortgage market and his ability to stay ahead of industry trends, Michael is able to offer expert advice and guidance to his clients. Whether they're first-time homebuyers, seasoned investors, or looking to refinance, Michael is there to help them achieve their homeownership dreams.

With his unwavering dedication to client satisfaction and his genuine passion for helping others succeed financially, Michael O'Connor is not just a trusted advisor but also a valued member of the Community Home Funding team.

Yvette Hitchens
Pacific Estates
+1 562-661-5840
yvette@thehitchensteam.com

Theresa, a Navy Veteran Talks About Fear Being Normal

Company/Organization
The Hitchens Team @ Pacific Estates
3711 Long Beach Blvd, Suite 6058
Long Beach, California, 90807
United States
+1 562-661-5840
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Yvette grew up in Los Angeles, California and has 3 adult children and 2 step children. Her goal is that all of their children will be homeowners by the age of 30. Yvette’s experience as a home buyer in 1996 and having worked with 6 agents in the pursuit to purchase her first home, was the motivation for her to obtain her real estate license. She had become discouraged by the lack of knowledge many of the agents displayed. In 1997, she started as a sales associate with ReMax in Inglewood, California and by July of 2000 she obtained her brokers license and later opened a small office in Los Angeles with 4 agents. With the market downturn in 2007, she shifted her focus to property management. After several years, she decided to return to her first love...helping buyers and sellers navigate the real estate process, and in 2014, joined Keller Williams Realty. She has been an instructor; teaching courses required by the California Department of Real Estate to obtain a real estate license and has spent the last 25 years working with buyers, sellers and investors. Yvette’s philosophy is to educate her clients and be a trusted resource; while doing so she has obtained several recognized certifications in the real estate industry to include the Military Relocation Pro Certification; Pricing Strategy Advisor; Military Veteran Housing Certification and Certified Military Relocator in addition to completing the Service Members Civil Relief Act Training program. Currently, she leads a small team of agents which includes her husband Darrell Hitchens. Her advice to buyers is to start where you are at; everyone cannot afford to buy their dream or forever home the first time, but living in Southern California will allow you to gain equity through appreciation and you can sell to move-up or create your first income property by renting out and using that home as leverage to purchase the next. Having parents that served in the military; Yvette and her husband saw first hand how the VA home loan helped them. In 1989, Yvette and her siblings inherited the home of their father who had served in the Army that was purchased using a VA loan. She became a homeowner / landlord at the age of 23 and by 30 had purchased her second home as a single parent. Yvette’s secret weapon is her meekness, which should definitely not be considered a weakness. She is a professional at all times and great negotiator for her clients best interest. She is a giver and along with her team has given nearly $96,000.00 back to buyers and sellers through the Homes for Heroes program whom she partnered with in 2018.

