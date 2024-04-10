Yvette Hitchens of The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates Earns Prestigious ABR® Designation

Navigating the Evolving Real Estate Landscape: The Importance of Partnering with Skilled Agents

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates proudly announces that Yvette Hitchens, Broker and Team Leader, has been awarded the coveted Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR). This significant achievement is a testament to Hitchens’ commitment to providing outstanding service to her clientele.

The ABR® designation is recognized as a benchmark of excellence in buyer representation. This esteemed credential is awarded to real estate practitioners by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) who meet the specified educational and practical experience criteria. Yvette Hitchens joins an exclusive group of more than 27,000 professionals in North America who have earned the ABR® designation after successfully completing a comprehensive course dedicated to buyer representation.

"The ABR® designation is a symbol of excellence in the buyer representation field and a sign of Yvette's dedication to understanding and advancing her clients' interests," said Yvette Hitchens, CEO of Pacific Estates. "This accolade underscores our promise to provide an unmatched level of service to our community’s home buyers. Yvette's achievement is not only commendable but also reinforces our company's position as an industry leader focused on the home-buying process."

This distinction enhances the suite of services The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates provides, ensuring that clients receive the highest caliber of advocacy and guidance throughout their home-buying journey. Yvette Hitchens’ expertise, now stamped with the ABR® designation, enables her to navigate complex transactions and market conditions, positively affecting both the consumers and the local real estate community.

For more information about The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates, Yvette Hitchens, and the impact of the ABR® designation, please contact Yvette Hitchens at 562-661-5840.

About The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates:
The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates is renowned for its client-centric approach and in-depth expertise in the real estate market. The team specializes in working with military veterans and military relocation. Under the leadership of Broker Yvette Hitchens, the team excels in providing personalized services tailored to the unique needs of each homebuyer and seller in the community.

About REBAC:
The Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) was founded in 1988 and is the largest association of professionals in the world dedicated to representing the buyer's perspective in real estate transactions.

About

Yvette grew up in Los Angeles, California and has 3 adult children and 2 step children. Her goal is that all of their children will be homeowners by the age of 30. Yvette’s experience as a home buyer in 1996 and having worked with 6 agents in the pursuit to purchase her first home, was the motivation for her to obtain her real estate license. She had become discouraged by the lack of knowledge many of the agents displayed. In 1997, she started as a sales associate with ReMax in Inglewood, California and by July of 2000 she obtained her brokers license and later opened a small office in Los Angeles with 4 agents. With the market downturn in 2007, she shifted her focus to property management. After several years, she decided to return to her first love...helping buyers and sellers navigate the real estate process, and in 2014, joined Keller Williams Realty. She has been an instructor; teaching courses required by the California Department of Real Estate to obtain a real estate license and has spent the last 25 years working with buyers, sellers and investors. Yvette’s philosophy is to educate her clients and be a trusted resource; while doing so she has obtained several recognized certifications in the real estate industry to include the Military Relocation Pro Certification; Pricing Strategy Advisor; Military Veteran Housing Certification and Certified Military Relocator in addition to completing the Service Members Civil Relief Act Training program. Currently, she leads a small team of agents which includes her husband Darrell Hitchens. Her advice to buyers is to start where you are at; everyone cannot afford to buy their dream or forever home the first time, but living in Southern California will allow you to gain equity through appreciation and you can sell to move-up or create your first income property by renting out and using that home as leverage to purchase the next. Having parents that served in the military; Yvette and her husband saw first hand how the VA home loan helped them. In 1989, Yvette and her siblings inherited the home of their father who had served in the Army that was purchased using a VA loan. She became a homeowner / landlord at the age of 23 and by 30 had purchased her second home as a single parent. Yvette’s secret weapon is her meekness, which should definitely not be considered a weakness. She is a professional at all times and great negotiator for her clients best interest. She is a giver and along with her team has given nearly $96,000.00 back to buyers and sellers through the Homes for Heroes program whom she partnered with in 2018.

