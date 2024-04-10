Yvette Hitchens of The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates Earns Prestigious ABR® Designation

Yvette Hitchens Broker Accredited Buyer Representative Logo The Hitchens Team Logo

Navigating the Evolving Real Estate Landscape: The Importance of Partnering with Skilled Agents

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates proudly announces that Yvette Hitchens, Broker and Team Leader, has been awarded the coveted Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR). This significant achievement is a testament to Hitchens’ commitment to providing outstanding service to her clientele.

The ABR® designation is recognized as a benchmark of excellence in buyer representation. This esteemed credential is awarded to real estate practitioners by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) who meet the specified educational and practical experience criteria. Yvette Hitchens joins an exclusive group of more than 27,000 professionals in North America who have earned the ABR® designation after successfully completing a comprehensive course dedicated to buyer representation.

"The ABR® designation is a symbol of excellence in the buyer representation field and a sign of Yvette's dedication to understanding and advancing her clients' interests," said Yvette Hitchens, CEO of Pacific Estates. "This accolade underscores our promise to provide an unmatched level of service to our community’s home buyers. Yvette's achievement is not only commendable but also reinforces our company's position as an industry leader focused on the home-buying process."

This distinction enhances the suite of services The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates provides, ensuring that clients receive the highest caliber of advocacy and guidance throughout their home-buying journey. Yvette Hitchens’ expertise, now stamped with the ABR® designation, enables her to navigate complex transactions and market conditions, positively affecting both the consumers and the local real estate community.

For more information about The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates, Yvette Hitchens, and the impact of the ABR® designation, please contact Yvette Hitchens at 562-661-5840.

About The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates:

The Hitchens Team at Pacific Estates is renowned for its client-centric approach and in-depth expertise in the real estate market. The team specializes in working with military veterans and military relocation. Under the leadership of Broker Yvette Hitchens, the team excels in providing personalized services tailored to the unique needs of each homebuyer and seller in the community.

About REBAC:

The Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) was founded in 1988 and is the largest association of professionals in the world dedicated to representing the buyer's perspective in real estate transactions.