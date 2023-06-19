From Fear to Freedom: Empowering Veteran and Military Homebuyers - Free Webinar

Join us for an online event that will help veteran and military homebuyers overcome their fears and gain the freedom that homeownership brings.

Through this webinar, we are committed to empowering these brave individuals by providing them with the tools and resources they need to make informed decisions and achieve the dream of homeownership.”
— Yvette Hitchens

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce a highly anticipated educational webinar, "From Fear to Freedom: Empowering Veteran and Military Homebuyers," which will take place online on Saturday, June 24th from 10:00am to 11:30am. This informative and engaging event is designed to help veterans and military families navigate the home buying process and overcome the challenges associated with securing a safe and affordable home. The webinar will be hosted on the Zoom platform, and registration is now open at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/from-fear-to-freedom-empowering-veteran-and-military-homebuyers-tickets-654081704987

The webinar aims to equip veterans and military families with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions when purchasing a home. Topics covered will include overcoming fear, unlocking financial benefits, the power of a trusted real estate advisor and much more. By attending this webinar, participants will gain the confidence and expertise needed to successfully navigate the home buying process.

“We believe that every veteran and military family deserves the opportunity to own a home that meets their needs and provides a stable foundation for their future,” said Yvette Hitchens, Broker-Associate at Keller Williams Pacific Estates. “Through this webinar, we are committed to empowering these brave individuals by providing them with the tools and resources they need to make informed decisions and achieve the dream of homeownership.”

Attendees of the "From Fear to Freedom: Empowering Veteran and Military Homebuyers" webinar can expect to hear from experts who have successfully worked with veterans and active military to navigate the home buying process. We will provide ample opportunities for attendees to ask questions and engage with the panelists.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and expert advice on homeownership for veterans and military families. Space is limited, so reserve your spot now by registering here.

For more information on The Hitchens Team and its commitment to supporting veterans and military families, visit TheHitchensTeam.com.

About The Hitchens Team:

The Hitchens Team provides full-service real estate services dedicated to helping veterans and military families achieve the dream of homeownership. With a focus on education, advocacy, and support, The Hitchens Team provides resources and guidance to empower these brave individuals in their pursuit of a safe and affordable home.

About

Yvette grew up in Los Angeles, California and has 3 adult children and 2 step children. Her goal is that all of their children will be homeowners by the age of 30. Yvette’s experience as a home buyer in 1996 and having worked with 6 agents in the pursuit to purchase her first home, was the motivation for her to obtain her real estate license. She had become discouraged by the lack of knowledge many of the agents displayed. In 1997, she started as a sales associate with ReMax in Inglewood, California and by July of 2000 she obtained her brokers license and later opened a small office in Los Angeles with 4 agents. With the market downturn in 2007, she shifted her focus to property management. After several years, she decided to return to her first love...helping buyers and sellers navigate the real estate process, and in 2014, joined Keller Williams Realty. She has been an instructor; teaching courses required by the California Department of Real Estate to obtain a real estate license and has spent the last 25 years working with buyers, sellers and investors. Yvette’s philosophy is to educate her clients and be a trusted resource; while doing so she has obtained several recognized certifications in the real estate industry to include the Military Relocation Pro Certification; Pricing Strategy Advisor; Military Veteran Housing Certification and Certified Military Relocator in addition to completing the Service Members Civil Relief Act Training program. Currently, she leads a small team of agents which includes her husband Darrell Hitchens. Her advice to buyers is to start where you are at; everyone cannot afford to buy their dream or forever home the first time, but living in Southern California will allow you to gain equity through appreciation and you can sell to move-up or create your first income property by renting out and using that home as leverage to purchase the next. Having parents that served in the military; Yvette and her husband saw first hand how the VA home loan helped them. In 1989, Yvette and her siblings inherited the home of their father who had served in the Army that was purchased using a VA loan. She became a homeowner / landlord at the age of 23 and by 30 had purchased her second home as a single parent. Yvette’s secret weapon is her meekness, which should definitely not be considered a weakness. She is a professional at all times and great negotiator for her clients best interest. She is a giver and along with her team has given nearly $96,000.00 back to buyers and sellers through the Homes for Heroes program whom she partnered with in 2018.

