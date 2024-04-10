PACT, Representing American Employers, Applauds Energy and Commerce Committee Markup to Enhance Telehealth Services

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee held a markup titled, "Legislative Proposals to Support Patient Access to Telehealth Services.” Protecting Americans’ Coverage Together (PACT), a coalition of employer voices dedicated to strengthening the employer sponsored insurance (ESI) system, recently shared policy recommendations for modernizing mental health care, which include strengthening access to vital telehealth services for their workforces. Following the hearing, Christine Scullion, Executive Director of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, made the following statement:

“The pandemic demonstrated the incredible value of telehealth services to patients and the American workforce. Americans were able to obtain treatment from providers in the safety of their own home and beyond their immediate geographic area, helping mitigate barriers in care. American businesses have taken important steps to strengthen and expand access to telehealth services for their workforce, but additional solutions are needed to provide more flexibility and certainty to health care providers, employers, and patients.

“Today’s markup represents an important step to modernize our health care system. We applaud the work of the committee to examine legislative proposals that enhance access to telehealth services. The ESI system is always innovating to respond to Americans’ health care needs, and telehealth services will continue to play an integral role in the well-being of American workers and their families.”

To watch the hearing, click here.

