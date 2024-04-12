Jerry Cavitt Promoted to COO/CFO at Ethoscapes
Advancement Expands Ability to Drive Value and Impact at Growing CompanyHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethoscapes, a prominent operations and management leader in the landscape care industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jerry Cavitt to Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer earlier this year. Cavitt’s dedication, strategic vision, and proven track record have positioned him as the ideal candidate to take on expanded responsibilities within the organization. In his previous role as Chief Financial Officer, Cavitt exhibited exceptional leadership, driving financial performance and fostering a culture of accountability and transparency. His keen insights into operational efficiency and his ability to identify growth opportunities have been instrumental in Ethoscapes’ success.
In his expanded formal role as COO/CFO, Cavitt will also oversee key business unit management aspects of Ethoscapes’ operations and finances, including financial reporting, internal cost controls, and strategic systems integration. He will continue to work closely with the CEO and the Board to execute strategic initiatives and drive continued innovation in landscaping solutions. In particular, he is already leveraging technology across the platform to aggregate data which, in turn, provides essential information to drive operational efficiencies through sophisticated KPI’s and dashboards.
CEO Manny González expressed his confidence in Cavitt’s ability to excel in his new role, stating, “Jerry has consistently demonstrated his commitment to Ethoscapes’ mission and values. His strategic mindset, financial acumen and operational expertise make him the perfect fit for the combined COO/CFO position. I am confident that under Jerry’s leadership, Ethoscapes will continue to thrive.”
Chairman of the Board, Stenning Schueppert of Evolution Strategy Partners echoed Gonzalez’s sentiments, adding, “Jerry’s promotion reflects his exceptional contributions to Ethoscapes and his unwavering dedication to driving operational excellence. He exemplifies what we look for in leadership and we look forward to seeing him leverage his skills and experience to help propel Ethoscapes ever forward.”
Cavitt expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to take on this new challenge, stating, “I am honored by the promotion, and I am excited to build upon the strong foundation and work collaboratively with our talented team to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”
About Ethoscapes
Ethoscapes, one of the largest landscaping solutions providers in greater Houston, acquires and partners with leading green space businesses to help them sustain and grow in their markets. The company provides the business support operations, investment, and efficiencies to allow landscape care companies to focus on delivering exceptional service to their commercial, municipal, and residential landscaping maintenance, installation, and tree care clients. Its unique partnership model removes the operations bandwidth strain which inhibits the landscaping businesses’ stability and growth potential. Its family of landscaping businesses include Westco Grounds Maintenance, Champions Hydro-Lawn, Houston Landscapes Unlimited and Tree60, which combined provides over 700 professionals for over 600 MUDs, HOAs, business parks, municipal parks, and leading corporate campuses. For more information on Ethoscapes, visit: www.ethoscapestx.com.
About Evolution Strategy Partners
Evolution Strategy Partners is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work believes its value-added involvement is only beginning at the time a transaction closes. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution’s primary focus is on entrepreneur owned businesses, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where their knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with under $75 million in revenue and selects only a handful of new platform opportunities to pursue each year. Evolution has now invested $125 million into infrastructure and essential businesses in the last four years alone. For more information on Evolution Strategy Partners, please visit: www.evolutionstrategy.com.
Manny González
Ethoscapes
mgonzalez@ethoscapestx.com