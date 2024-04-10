Space Force Association Establishes Texas Chapter Headquarters in Midland, Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the establishment of the Texas chapter headquarters in Midland, Texas. The Midland Development Corporation (MDC) board members have approved a promotional agreement with Space Force Association Texas for at most $250,000 through September 30, 2025. This funding will help Space Force Association Texas establish its headquarters in Midland and promote Midland's active aerospace community and Commercial Spaceport to new audiences.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Midland Development Corporation and establish our Texas chapter headquarters in Midland," said Bill Woolf, CEO and Founder of the Space Force Association. "This collaboration will enable us to foster growth in the aerospace industry. We look forward to working with the community and contributing to the region's economic diversification."
The SFA Texas office is located in the Midland Spaceport Business Park at the Midland International Air & Space Port, the first spaceport co-located with a major commercial airport. The spaceport is an FAA-approved Commercial Space Launch Site, making it ideal for companies producing, testing, and launching satellites.
Lourcey Sams, Chairman of the MDC Board of Directors commented, “The Midland Development Corporation is excited to welcome the Texas chapter of the Space Force Association to Midland, Texas. Standing at the hub of other US spaceports, the Midland Spaceport is innovating and creating opportunities that will be furthered through collaboration with the SFA.”
To celebrate the launch of this new partnership, SFA and MDC are hosting a joint event on April 11, 2024. The public is invited to attend a fun and casual meet and greet event at Second Story Coworking (223 W. Wall St. Ste 200) at 5 PM. Officials from the Space Force Association national organization, including CEO and Founder Bill Woolf (Col USAF Ret) and National Executive Director Eric Sundby, will join officials from Midland and the SFA Texas chapter to celebrate this occasion.
Texas Chapter president Eric McManus stated, “ The partnership between SFA and Midland Development Corporation delivers a new layer of advocacy and information for impacting a community dedicated to contribute to the U.S. Space Force mission of securing dominance in, to, and from Space."
For more information about the event, please visit https://members.ussfa.org/event-5680900
About the Midland Spaceport:
The Midland Spaceport Business Park offers a premier site for aerospace companies in Texas. Current tenants include satellite technology companies, satellite manufacturers, and launch companies. Additional sites are ready for occupancy, and leasing incentives are available for qualifying companies.For more information on the Midland Spaceport or locating your business in Midland, visit https://www.midlandtxedc.com/spaceport-business-park/about-spaceport-business-park.
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of providing support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
