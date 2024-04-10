Learn How Prevention Works: TVTP Grant Programs Produce Results, Build on Progress

The Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program has funded nearly 150 distinct projects over its four-year history. These projects brought education, training, and new TVTP approaches to thousands of people across the country.

View the latest set of grantee-authored closeout reports, external evaluation reports, and grantee project webpages on the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3)’s TVTP Grantee Results website as part of our commitment to transparency and sharing best practices and resources with the TVTP community. CP3 continues to add resources quarterly, so be sure to visit the website regularly.

Grantees are required to submit closeout reports following completion of their program’s two-year period of performance. Closeout reports summarize the program’s overall goals and objectives, key accomplishments, deliverables, along with challenges and lessons learned.

In addition, the DHS Science and Technology Directorate contracts an independent evaluator to conduct in-depth evaluations of a subset of grantees for each grant period. These evaluations provide extensive review of the TVTP Grant Program’s outputs and outcomes.

Evaluations for the Fiscal Year 2020 programs are now available online, along with an overall evaluation of the TVTP Grant Program. This report notes CP3’s success in, and the continued importance of, creating connections among stakeholders, and engaging a range of partners to accomplish TVTP work. Targeted violence and terrorism prevention providers are encouraged to reference these resources and Grantee Results as they build or expand their own programs. This site demonstrates the breadth and depth of TVTP knowledge and understanding built from the work of these grantees.