Come to Dream Quest’s Annual Dinner Concert Fundraiser April 20th

This is a press release from Dream Quest – Willow Creek Youth Partnership:

Come to Dream Quest’s ANNUAL DINNER CONCERT FUNDRAISER! It will be held on April 20 at the Willow Creek VFW Hall featuring College of the Redwoods’ Jazz Band under the direction of Brian Newkirk. Dinner 5-7PM. Music 6-8PM. Swing Dance Lessons 5-6PM. This is a multi-generational event. Expect great music, high energy and the chance to dance. All proceeds support Dream Quest youth programs. Be sure to get your raffle tickets! You could win a beautiful patio set donated by Willow Creek Ace Hardware or great packages donated by local businesses. Dinner Concert Tickets are $25/Adults and $15/Youth 12 & under. Get your advance tickets at Dream Quest Thrift Store, or by phoning Dream Quest at (530) 629-3564. Tickets will be available at the door until sold out.

