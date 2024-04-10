EXIT Theatre’s 2024 Short Play Festival Announces Lineup

This is a press release from EXIT Theatre Arcata:

EXIT Theatre Arcata’s 2024 Short Play Festival will be held June 20-23 and June 27-30, 2024. Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at EXIT Theatre, 890 G Street, Arcata.

The 2024 fest received 175 plays for consideration from local, national and international playwrights. The full-stage productions of the 12 selected plays will additionally showcase the work of local actors, directors and technicians.

The following plays will see their Humboldt County premieres Thursdays-Saturdays.

First festival weekend: The Backpacker’s Dilemma/Daniel Lehman/Arcata, CA; Tree Hugs/Evan Baughfman/Long Beach, CA; This Is It/Dave Reagan/Manila, CA; The Grout Fairy/Connie Schindewolf/Brandenton, FL; Foster Poet/Clinton Festa/Greensboro, NC; Ten Minutes ’til Christmas: A Made-for-TV Christmas Movie Parody/Brian Vinero/St. Paul, MN

Second festival weekend: Chute!/Guy R. Newsham/Gloucester, Ontario, Canada; The Turn-Around/Cary Pepper/San Francisco, CA; What You Did Say/Sam Heyman/Nashville, TN; Two Yards of Satan/Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos/Peralta, NM; Context/John C. Davenport/Seattle, WA; Meet The Boyfriend/Jaiden Clark/Eureka, CA.

Festival Sundays will again feature local and regional performers providing an eclectic mix of multi-disciplinary short works ranging from puppetry to dance to mime along with staged readings and experimental theatrical performances.

EXIT Theatre was founded in 1983 in San Francisco. Its mission is to provide a venue for artists to create and develop their original works. It opened its Arcata EXIT in 2020. For more information about EXIT Theatre’s current and upcoming events, visit theexit.org.