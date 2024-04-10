MPD Searching for Suspect in Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary in Northeast.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 3:10 a.m., the suspect destroyed the front door of a business in the 300 block of 40th Street, NE. Once inside, the suspect stole property from the business and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24053398

###