MPD Searching for Armed Carjacking Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Southeast carjacking.

On September 11, 2023, at 10:20 p.m., the victim was unloading their vehicle in the 2900 block of Erie Street, Southeast, when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect brandished a handgun and began threatening the victim while demanding the keys from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

A photo of the suspect can be seen below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23150365

###