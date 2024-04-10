Outdoor Rubbish Fire Injures One Person 

BILLERICA — An older adult was injured by a fire last night that may have begun with rubbish burning in a barrel, said Billerica Fire Chief Robert C. Cole, Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

The Billerica Fire Department responded to the area of 51 Outlook Rd. following a 9-1-1 call shortly after 7:00 pm. On arrival, they found one person suffering serious burn injuries. The man was transported to a Boston hospital for medical care. The fire was contained to the area around a large metal barrel, which was also found at the scene, and did not extend to the home.

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Billerica Fire Department, Billerica Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office. That investigation is still open, but preliminary evidence suggests that the man was burning rubbish outdoors when his clothing caught fire.

Chief Cole and State Fire Marshal Davine reminded residents that open burning is regulated in the Massachusetts communities where it is allowed. Only certain yard waste materials may be burned, and only between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm from Jan. 15 through May 1. Open burning always requires a permit from the local fire department in advance.

“These requirements are for everyone’s safety,” said Chief Cole. “Even a small fire can quickly grow out of control. Please use caution when burning outdoors, and always have a water supply handy to extinguish the fire.”

###