April 10 - Three Congressional Candidates Qualify for State Primary Ballot
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov
Denver, April 10, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that three candidates for United States House of Representatives in Districts 3 and 4, have submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.
Candidates for United States House of Representatives are required to collect 1,500 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S.
Jeff Hurd, Republican candidate for CD-3, submitted 2,162 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,500-signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of qualified signatures submitted: 4,388
Number of entries rejected: 2,226
Number of entries accepted: 2,162
Number of valid signatures required: 1,500
Complete statement of sufficiency - Hurd (PDF)
Richard Holtorf, Republican candidate for CD-4, submitted 1,866 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,500-signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of qualified signatures submitted: 2,612
Number of entries rejected: 746
Number of entries accepted: 1,866
Number of valid signatures required: 1,500
Complete statement of sufficiency -Holtorf (PDF)
Ike McCorkle, Democratic candidate for CD-4, submitted 1,783 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,500-signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of qualified signatures submitted: 2,179
Number of entries rejected: 396
Number of entries accepted: 1,783
Number of valid signatures required: 1,500
Complete statement of sufficiency -McCorkle (PDF)
2024 State Primary petitioning candidates
A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.