April 10 - Max Woodfin Qualifies for State Primary Ballot
News Release
Denver, April 10, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Max Woodfin, Democratic candidate for Colorado House of Representatives District 49, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.
Candidates for Colorado House of Representatives are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Max Woodfin submitted 1,446 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,000-signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of qualified signatures submitted: 1,711
Number of entries rejected: 265
Number of entries accepted: 1,446
Number of valid signatures required: 1,000
A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.