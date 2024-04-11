Music Biz 2024: Track Keynotes & First 250+ Speakers Confirmed
Association also details Bizzy Awards, Women’s Leadership, and Startup ProgramsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Music Business Association (http://musicbiz.org) today recaps everything that has been announced to date for its upcoming Music Biz 2024 conference, which will be held May 13-16, 2024 at the JW Marriott Nashville. This year’s edition marks the final consecutive year that the event will take place in Nashville, ahead of the conference returning to a traveling model starting in 2025.
As in years past, the Association has built out its four-day educational program of more than 100 panels based on topic and speaker submissions from the global music business through its annual Call For Presentations process. An up-to-date interactive schedule including speakers and panel descriptions can be found here.
In addition to attendee-favorite events like the 13th annual Metadata Summit, #NEXTGEN_NOW young professionals program, the Music & Money summit, and Let’s Talk Physical panels, a number of all-new, multi-panel summits will be held as part of the 2024 program including:
● Artificial Intelligence, Concrete Results: Music’s Next Uncharted Frontier
● Glocals Only: Music Marketing for a Borderless World
● The Greatest Good: Social Impact Is Good for Business
● Changing the Game: Music & Gaming’s Unique Synergies
This year’s specific topic tracks will feature special keynote interviews with industry trailblazers such as Laurent Hubert of Kobalt (Music & Money), Meng Ru Kuok of BandLab (AI), Louis Posen of Hopeless Records (Social Impact), John Josephson of SESAC Music Group (Publishing), and Jacqueline Saturn of Virgin Music Group (Womens’ Leadership).
In addition, “Are We Supporting Our Most Important Resource?” is a special panel focused on how today’s people and HR teams can best support the human needs of our industry’s workforce that will be presented on Thursday, May 16th in conjunction with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).The conversation will be moderated by Sandye Taylor of BMI and feature speakers Natoya Brown of Universal Music Group, Gretchen Boster of Downtown Music Holdings, and Ryan Butler of The Recording Academy.
Other high-profile names among the event’s 250+ confirmed speakers include Graham Davies (DiMA), Skye Landgraf (We Are Moving the Needle), Mary Megan Peer (peermusic), Drew Hill (Utopia Music), Cindy James (Virgin Music Group), Caroline Champarnaud (SECAM), Tomas Ericsson (AMRA), Daniel Indart (LMS Records), Peter Leathem OBE (PPL), Jillian Rothman (WMG), Brandon Seavers (Memphis Record Pressing), Andreea Gleeson (TuneCore), Mark Krajewski (PRS for Music), and Crissi Bariatti (Barnes & Noble).
Music Biz 2024 will also host a special “Startup Lab” program on Monday, May 13 and “Startup Round Robin” sessions on Tuesday, May 14th to help new companies both learn how to make a splash in our industry and meet potential advisors, investors, and peers in the startup space. As part of the Association’s ongoing efforts to support the healthy integration of new tech into the music business, first-time startup company attendees can attend Music Biz 2024 at a discounted rate of $249 — interested parties can contact Sonya Askew on the Music Biz team at sonya.askew@musicbiz.org for more information.
On Thursday, May 16th, Music Biz will feature an afternoon of programming dedicated to empowering women and gender-expansive individuals in the music business. The day’s discussions kick off at 11:30am CT with a panel examining the reality of the current gender imbalance in the industry and the ways our community can work together to close the vast gender gap. The program will then continue with Jacqueline Saturn’s keynote interview, and conclude with the “Women In The Room: Music Biz Leadership Roundtables” from 1:30-3:30pm CT covering topics such as Women in the C-Suite, Overcoming Personal Challenges to Thrive in Life & Business, Mentoring the Next Generation of Women Music Execs, Mental Health in the Workplace, and more. The full roundtable speaker list and sign-up sheets can all be accessed via the Music Biz Events platform upon registering for the Conference.
2024 also marks the 3rd Annual Bizzy Awards Dinner, taking place on the evening of Wednesday, May 15th. The awards program was revamped in 2022 to highlight the good works companies and music professionals have done to advance the business of music and bolstering DEI initiatives, and hosts a crowd-sourced nomination process for the following honors: Leading Light Award, Agent of Change Award, #NEXTGEN_NOW One to Watch Award, Maestro of Metadata Award, Frontline Innovator Award, Marketing Superstar Award, and Music Business Educator of the Year Award. For the full list of 2024 Bizzy Award finalists, click here.
During the Awards Dinner, mtheory CEO Cameo Carlson will receive the Association’s 2024 Presidential Award for Outstanding Executive Achievement, and The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) will receive its 2024 Impact Award for Technological Excellence. The evening’s festivities will be hosted by Gina Miller, SVP & GM of MNRK Music Group, and feature a special performance by Angie K that will showcase her hard-hitting Country style with a nod to her Latin roots.
About Music Biz 2024
Music Biz 2024 is set to take place May 13-16, 2024 at the JW Marriott Nashville. This marks the 10th year the Music Business Association has hosted its flagship four-day conference in Nashville, bringing together more than 2,100 global music professionals for industry-defining conversations and connections to help shape the future of the music business and best serve the needs of all music professionals. Visit http://musicbiz2024.com for an up-to-date conference agenda, event registration & lodging information, and more.
About The Music Business Association
The Music Business Association is a not-for-profit membership organization that advances, promotes, and invests in the future of the music business by providing a trusted forum where ideas and cooperation flourish. Through events, education, and engagement, the Association brings together the full breadth of the industry for unparalleled access to networking, resources, and thought leadership.
