Reveille Software and Court Square Group Partner to Enhance Life Sciences Content Management
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reveille Software, a leader in management and monitoring solutions for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Court Square Group, a leading managed services technology company to life science organizations and provider of RegDocs365™, a fully 21 CFR Part 11 compliant, cost-efficient content and document management solution hosted in an Audit Ready Compliant Cloud (ARCC). The partnership between Court Square Group and Reveille enables users of Court Square Group’s RegDocs365 to reduce downtime and resolve content issues as soon as possible.
“The requirements around the development, approval, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices are complex and highly regulated. Our clients appreciate our commitment to maximizing uptime and access to their content. Court Square Group’s partnership with Reveille allows us to provide them with that peace of mind,” said Keith Parent, Court Square Group Founder and CEO.
RegDocs365 supports creating, protecting, and retaining digital information throughout R&D, clinical trials, and manufacturing. Reveille is purpose-built to monitor and manage this life sciences content service application. It is a natural fit for MSPs who want to enhance their application stack to leverage automation to gain insight and remediate client content issues before end users are impacted.
“The need for this partnership is clear; life science organizations require advanced tools to automate and efficiently manage their content services platforms,” Bob Estes, Reveille Software CEO. “This collaboration allows Court Square Group to elevate their ECM service levels using technology rather than exhausting other resources, ensuring customer issues can be proactively addressed.”
Grand View Research states, “The global managed services market size was estimated at USD 299.01 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030. Managed services reduce downtime redundancy and provide customized value-added services such as application testing, service catalog building, and expert consultancy.” As the MSP market continues to grow, partnerships like this one between Reveille Software and Court Square Group are essential for meeting the evolving needs of the life sciences industry, ensuring data integrity and system reliability at every stage of development.
About Reveille Software
Reveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for business IT and MSPs. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the ECM monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their ECM environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at sales@reveillesoftware.com or + 1 877 897 2579 | EXT 1.
About Court Square Group
Court Square Group (CSG) is the leading provider of an Audit Ready Compliant Cloud™ (ARCC) platform for Life Science companies. The ARCC cloud platform and out-of-the-box tools provide a validated and cost-effective way to manage all digital content (EDMS/documents, voice, data, and video) in a regulated and compliant environment. CSG’s cloud, collaboration and regulatory submission solutions reduce costs, complexity and risks associated with sharing, storing, and submitting information for regulatory requirements. With over 1,000+ submissions and twenty-five years’ experience and a 95% client retention rate, CSG has a proven track record as one of the most cost-efficient solutions in the life science market.
Betsey Rogers
“The requirements around the development, approval, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices are complex and highly regulated. Our clients appreciate our commitment to maximizing uptime and access to their content. Court Square Group’s partnership with Reveille allows us to provide them with that peace of mind,” said Keith Parent, Court Square Group Founder and CEO.
RegDocs365 supports creating, protecting, and retaining digital information throughout R&D, clinical trials, and manufacturing. Reveille is purpose-built to monitor and manage this life sciences content service application. It is a natural fit for MSPs who want to enhance their application stack to leverage automation to gain insight and remediate client content issues before end users are impacted.
“The need for this partnership is clear; life science organizations require advanced tools to automate and efficiently manage their content services platforms,” Bob Estes, Reveille Software CEO. “This collaboration allows Court Square Group to elevate their ECM service levels using technology rather than exhausting other resources, ensuring customer issues can be proactively addressed.”
Grand View Research states, “The global managed services market size was estimated at USD 299.01 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030. Managed services reduce downtime redundancy and provide customized value-added services such as application testing, service catalog building, and expert consultancy.” As the MSP market continues to grow, partnerships like this one between Reveille Software and Court Square Group are essential for meeting the evolving needs of the life sciences industry, ensuring data integrity and system reliability at every stage of development.
About Reveille Software
Reveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for business IT and MSPs. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the ECM monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their ECM environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at sales@reveillesoftware.com or + 1 877 897 2579 | EXT 1.
About Court Square Group
Court Square Group (CSG) is the leading provider of an Audit Ready Compliant Cloud™ (ARCC) platform for Life Science companies. The ARCC cloud platform and out-of-the-box tools provide a validated and cost-effective way to manage all digital content (EDMS/documents, voice, data, and video) in a regulated and compliant environment. CSG’s cloud, collaboration and regulatory submission solutions reduce costs, complexity and risks associated with sharing, storing, and submitting information for regulatory requirements. With over 1,000+ submissions and twenty-five years’ experience and a 95% client retention rate, CSG has a proven track record as one of the most cost-efficient solutions in the life science market.
Betsey Rogers
Bridgeview Marketing
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn