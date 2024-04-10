Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 10 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 10, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:44 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1795

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of

the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 917

HB 1795

SB 1111

Bills Referred

HR 384 Human Services

HR 385 State Government

HR 386 State Government

HB 2202 Commerce

HB 2203 Transportation

HB 2324 Appropriations

HB 2325 Appropriations

HB 2326 Appropriations

HB 2327 Appropriations

HB 2328 Appropriations

HB 2329 Appropriations

HB 2330 Appropriations

HB 2331 Appropriations

HB 2332 Appropriations

HB 2333 Appropriations

HB 2334 Appropriations

HB 2335 Appropriations

HB 2336 Appropriations

HB 2337 Appropriations

SB 819 Judiciary

SB 831 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 1120 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 1730 To Appropriations

HB 1799 To Appropriations

HB 1853 To Appropriations

HB 2119 To Appropriations

SB 709 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 816 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1512 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1593 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1598 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1834 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2055 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 917 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 656 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1111 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 105

HB 254

HB 1220

HB 1472

HB 1903

SB 979

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 326 A Resolution designating the week of April 8 through 14, 2024, as "Local Government Week" and April 10, 2024, as "Local Government Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-1 HR 331 A Resolution designating April 9, 2024, as "Paul Robeson Day" in Pennsylvania. 101-99 HR 373 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 11 through 17, 2024, as "Black Maternal Health Week" in Pennsylvania to bring attention to the maternal health crisis and the importance of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women. 199-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, April 15, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.