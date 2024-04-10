Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 10 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 10, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:44 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1795

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of

the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 917

HB 1795

 

SB 1111

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 384     Human Services

HR 385     State Government

HR 386     State Government

                   

HB 2202   Commerce

HB 2203   Transportation

HB 2324   Appropriations

HB 2325   Appropriations

HB 2326   Appropriations

HB 2327   Appropriations

HB 2328   Appropriations

HB 2329   Appropriations

HB 2330   Appropriations

HB 2331   Appropriations

HB 2332   Appropriations

HB 2333   Appropriations

HB 2334   Appropriations

HB 2335   Appropriations

HB 2336   Appropriations

HB 2337   Appropriations

                   

SB 819      Judiciary

SB 831      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 1120    Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1730      To Appropriations

HB 1799      To Appropriations

HB 1853      To Appropriations

HB 2119      To Appropriations

 

SB 709         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB  816       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1512      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1593      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1598      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1834      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2055      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 917        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 656         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1111       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 105

HB 254

HB 1220

HB 1472

HB 1903

 

SB 979

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 326

A Resolution designating the week of April 8 through 14, 2024, as "Local Government Week" and April 10, 2024, as "Local Government Day" in Pennsylvania.           

199-1

HR 331

A Resolution designating April 9, 2024, as "Paul Robeson Day" in Pennsylvania.         

101-99

HR 373

A Resolution recognizing the week of April 11 through 17, 2024, as "Black Maternal Health Week" in Pennsylvania to bring attention to the maternal health crisis and the importance of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women.         

199-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, April 15, 2024  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

