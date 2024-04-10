Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 10, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, April 10 - House of Representatives
April 10, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:44 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1795
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of
the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 917
HB 1795
SB 1111
Bills Referred
HR 384 Human Services
HR 385 State Government
HR 386 State Government
HB 2202 Commerce
HB 2203 Transportation
HB 2324 Appropriations
HB 2325 Appropriations
HB 2326 Appropriations
HB 2327 Appropriations
HB 2328 Appropriations
HB 2329 Appropriations
HB 2330 Appropriations
HB 2331 Appropriations
HB 2332 Appropriations
HB 2333 Appropriations
HB 2334 Appropriations
HB 2335 Appropriations
HB 2336 Appropriations
HB 2337 Appropriations
SB 819 Judiciary
SB 831 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 1120 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 1730 To Appropriations
HB 1799 To Appropriations
HB 1853 To Appropriations
HB 2119 To Appropriations
SB 709 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 816 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1512 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1593 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1598 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1834 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2055 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 917 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 656 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 1111 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 105
HB 254
HB 1220
HB 1472
HB 1903
SB 979
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the week of April 8 through 14, 2024, as "Local Government Week" and April 10, 2024, as "Local Government Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-1
|
A Resolution designating April 9, 2024, as "Paul Robeson Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
101-99
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of April 11 through 17, 2024, as "Black Maternal Health Week" in Pennsylvania to bring attention to the maternal health crisis and the importance of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women.
|
199-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, April 15, 2024 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.