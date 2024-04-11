Tunneling and Underground Construction Industry to Showcase Key Innovations at NAT 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- From June 23-26 in Nashville, TN, the 2024 North American Tunneling Conference (NAT 2024) will bring together engineers, students, contractors, academics, suppliers and owners for four days of expert-led learning and networking, ultimately laying the groundwork for the exciting future of this critical sector.
Over 1,500 underground construction professionals will collaborate at NAT 2024, hosted by the Underground Construction Association, a Division of SME (UCA), with the goal of strengthening this key infrastructure component in North America.
“At NAT 2024, attendees of all experience levels will come together to evolve both individually and as a collective, making North America a beacon of underground infrastructure,” said UCA Chair, Erika Moonin. “We look forward to providing a unique platform for the advancement of an industry so important to our way of life.”
Beyond a robust technical program, compelling speakers including Tony Gonzalez of Nashville Public Radio and the Curious Nashville podcast, and an industry-specific exhibit hall, NAT 2024 offers short courses covering a broad range of topical areas within the tunneling and underground construction industry. This year’s short courses will cover critical infrastructure crossings and underground contracting principles.
As a conference open to all current and prospective underground construction professionals, NAT 2024 provides selected students with opportunities to attend on scholarship. Applications for attendance scholarships are currently being accepted through April 15 at natconference.com/scholarships.
NAT 2024 will also feature a Lecturers Program, where 10 selected post-secondary professors will participate in a civil underground engineering curriculum workshop and then implement appropriate lessons, homework problems and/or presentations in a junior-level course during the 2024-2025 academic year.
For more details regarding NAT 2024, including registration information, visit natconference.com.
About UCA
The Underground Construction Association (UCA) brings together tunneling’s brightest and most dedicated professionals. Global association members advance their careers with world-class technical resources, educational programs, networking opportunities and professional development tools from UCA. Our members are focused on sharing best practices in safety, environmental stewardship and technological advancements. UCA. Inspiring tunneling professionals worldwide.
Nick Letzkus
Nick Letzkus
Underground Construction Association (UCA)
+1 303-948-4244
letzkus@smenet.org
Dig Deeper at NAT 2024 in Nashville, TN