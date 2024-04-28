MELTRIC to Exhibit at AAAE 2024 and Promote NEC 513 Compliant Plugs and Receptacles
MELTRIC® Corporation announces its exhibition at AAAE, on April 28 – May 1, 2024. MELTRIC will be in booth 1122.FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, USA, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC Corporation, a leading provider of advanced electrical connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Conference & Exposition, scheduled from April 28th to May 1st, 2024, at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. MELTRIC will showcase its Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, ideal for aviation, jetway, and baggage handling operations, at booth 1122 (https://pages.meltric.com/2024-aviation).
The AAAE Conference & Exposition is a premier event that brings together airport industry professionals, exhibitors, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in airport management and operations. MELTRIC joins in the exhibition this year to provide electrical solutions that meet the diverse needs of airports, assembly facilities, and maintenance hangars.
MELTRIC's power connection devices are specifically designed to address the unique electrical requirements of the aviation industry. Boasting NEC 513 compliance above 18 inches, MELTRIC Switch-Rated devices help avoid the need for special haz-loc equipment and safety procedures on mobile power carts. With features such as DECONTACTOR™ technology, integral LOTO, dead-front safety shutter mechanisms, and Switch-Ratings, MELTRIC devices ensure secure power connectivity in critical and hazardous environments.
Attendees of the AAAE Conference & Exposition are invited to visit booth 1122 to explore MELTRIC's comprehensive range of plugs and receptacles. Participants are invited to view live demonstrations of MELTRIC Switch-Rated devices at the booth.
Discover the future of electrical safety and reliability for aviation applications with MELTRIC at AAAE 2024. Join us at booth 1122 to explore our electrical connection products and discuss how MELTRIC can support your aviation-related power needs.
For more information about MELTRIC Corporation and its wide range of electrical power connection solutions, visit https://meltric.com/.
About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.
