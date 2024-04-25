MELTRIC Promotes the RETTBOX® S Self-Ejecting Electrical Power Solution for Ambulances at FDIC 2024
MELTRIC® Corporation announces its exhibition at FDIC, on April 15 - 20, 2024. MELTRIC will be in booth 136.FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC Corporation, a global leader in electrical connectivity solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC), scheduled from April 15th to April 20th, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. MELTRIC will showcase its NPFA 70E compliant plugs and receptacles, specifically highlighting the RETTBOX® S tailored for self-ejecting ambulance power applications, at booth 136 (https://pages.meltric.com/rettbox-s-fdic).
FDIC International is one of the world's largest firefighting training conferences and exhibitions, attracting thousands of fire and emergency services professionals from around the globe. MELTRIC's presence at this event underscores its dedication to providing power solutions that enhance operational efficiency and safety for emergency responders.
Designed to meet the unique electrical requirements of ambulances, MELTRIC's RETTBOX® S offers unparalleled reliability, durability, and safety. These robust plugs and receptacles are engineered to withstand the rigors of emergency medical services, ensuring dependable power connectivity in critical situations.
The RETTBOX® S is designed to ensure automatic self-ejection for mobile and vehicle applications. It is the ideal solution for ambulances, electric/autonomous vehicles, and refrigerated trucks. It is the Smart, Simple, and Safe way to provide power to all equipment aboard a vehicle.
Visitors to booth 136 will have the opportunity to explore MELTRIC's comprehensive range of plugs and receptacles, including live demonstrations of the RETTBOX® S in action. From its ergonomic design to its advanced safety features, the RETTBOX® S sets a new standard for electrical connectivity in ambulance environments.
Discover how MELTRIC's RETTBOX® S power solution can enhance the performance and safety of your ambulatory and emergency response vehicles at FDIC 2024. Join us at booth 136 to learn more about the RETTBOX® S and explore the full range of MELTRIC products tailored for the firefighting and emergency services industries.
For more information about MELTRIC Corporation and its wide range of electrical power connection solutions, visit https://meltric.com/.
About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.
Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/.
Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com
