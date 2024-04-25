MELTRIC® to Showcase Switch-Rated Technology Driven Power Solutions at Data Center World in Washington D.C.
MELTRIC® Corporation announces its exhibition at Data Center World, on April 15 - 18, 2024. MELTRIC will be in booth 367.FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC® Corporation, a leading provider of innovative electrical power solutions, announces its participation in Data Center World, scheduled to take place from April 15 to 18 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Booth #367. The company will be highlighting the advantages of its Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles with Switch-Rated technology for uncompromised power performance in data center environments (https://pages.meltric.com/2024-data-center).
Data centers represent the nerve centers of modern businesses, demanding uninterrupted operation and reliability. MELTRIC's simple and safe plugs and receptacles offer a reliable and robust solution to meet these critical needs. With the capability to minimize downtime and provide redundant power connections, MELTRIC devices ensure reliability, essential for the uninterrupted performance of data centers, IT, and server rooms.
MELTRIC devices ensure that your data center has reliable and durable connections that allow you to make changes, at a moment’s notice, to avoid downtime and other electrical-related disruptions. With MELTRIC, data centers, IT rooms, and server rooms have the connections they need to provide centralized storage, backups, management, networking and dissemination of data. MELTRIC keeps air-cooled and direct liquid-cooled systems, whether direct expansion (DX) or chiller-based, running.
MELTRIC representatives will be available at Booth #367 throughout Data Center World to showcase their innovative products and discuss how they can enhance the efficiency and reliability of data center operations. Choose MELTRIC to help keep your data center cord drops, UPS hookups, and diesel generators connected. (https://meltric.com/solutions/data-centers)
For more information about MELTRIC and its range of electrical power solutions, visit https://meltric.com/.
About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.
Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/.
Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com
Grant Zwicke
MELTRIC® Corporation
+1 414-433-2766
