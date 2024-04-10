Gordon McKernan Joins Forces with Girls on the Run of South Louisiana for Empowering Campaign
McKernan partners with Girls on the Run for a multifaceted campaign aimed at empowering women and nurturing future female leaders.
... I am acutely aware of the integral role women play in our lives. This campaign is a testament to my commitment to supporting and empowering women at every level.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan unveils a campaign designed to celebrate the achievements of women while nurturing and empowering the next generation of women to lead.
— Gordon McKernan
McKernan will lead efforts to unite his female Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partners, female staff and local nonprofit, Girls on the Run of South Louisiana. The initiative seeks to honor influential women who have paved the way for success while engaging in activities aimed at nurturing and empowering the next generation of women leaders.
"I’m incredibly excited to launch this campaign that celebrates the remarkable achievements of women in sports, leadership and everyday life while empowering those who will follow,” McKernan said.
By fostering collaboration and mentorship opportunities, McKernan aims to create a lasting impact on the lives of women and girls in Louisiana and beyond.
As the campaign unfolds, it will include engaging activities such as group tutu-making sessions, weekly workout classes, interviews and more. The campaign will culminate with Girls on the Run's spring 5K race in May.
"At my firm, we recognize and celebrate the significant contributions of women in both professional and personal spheres," says McKernan. "As a husband, brother, employer and proud father of three daughters, I am acutely aware of the integral role women play in our lives. This campaign is a testament to my commitment to supporting and empowering women at every level."
McKernan’s law firm stands out with its impressive statistics, including having a female managing attorney, a management team comprised of over half female managers and supervisors and a client base of 60% women.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
