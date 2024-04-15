Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,530 in the last 365 days.

Activist and Legal Advocate Release "The Law Revolution Freedom" - A Free Course on MissionPossibleUniversity.com

The Law Revolution Freedom

Mission Possible University

MPU Brave

Legal education is a superpower.”
— Dr. Anelia Sutton
COLLEGE PARK, MD, US, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MissionPossibleUniversity.com is proud to announce the release of "The Law Revolution Freedom," a free online course created by renowned activist and legal advocate, Dr. Anelia Sutton. This course aims to educate laypeople on the basics of law and empower them to understand and navigate the legal system.

Dr. Sutton, a popular figure on social media, has dedicated her life to fighting for justice and advocating for the rights of marginalized communities. With over 10 years of experience in the field, she has seen firsthand the struggles that people face when trying to understand and access the legal system. This inspired her to create "The Law Revolution Freedom" course, with the goal of making legal knowledge accessible to all.

The course covers a wide range of topics, including the basics of law, understanding legal terminology, and navigating the court system. It also delves into specific areas of law, such as criminal, civil, and family law. Through easy-to-follow modules and interactive activities, participants will gain a better understanding of their legal rights and how to protect them.

"We believe that everyone should have access to legal knowledge, regardless of their background or financial status," says Dr. Sutton. "With this course, we hope to empower individuals to understand and navigate the legal system, and ultimately, create a more just and equal society."

"The Law Revolution Freedom" course is now available for free on MissionPossibleUniversity.com. Enroll today and join the movement towards a more informed and empowered society.

Joyce Plarizan
IRON Sharpens IRON Council
+1 833-959-1977
support@ironsharpensironcouncil.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Activist and Legal Advocate Release "The Law Revolution Freedom" - A Free Course on MissionPossibleUniversity.com

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more